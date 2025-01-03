Recap: Terry, Gudas Lead Ducks to Third Straight Win

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Radko Gudas forced overtime with a late-third period goal and Troy Terry buried the game-winner, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre.

With the win, Anaheim's third in a row and sixth in the last nine games (6-3-0), the Ducks improved to 16-17-4 on the season.

Terry scored the game-winning goal, his second goal and third point of the night, on a 2-on-1 rush three minutes into overtime, beating Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the short side.

Leo Carlsson and Radko Gudas also scored, the latter pulling the Ducks even under a minute after the Jets had claimed a 3-2 lead with less than three minutes to play in regulation. Ryan Strome, Alex Killorn, Brian Dumoulin and Frank Vatrano collected assists, as did goaltender John Gibson, who earned his sixth win of the season with 27 saves.

Mark Scheifele, Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, took just his sixth loss in 31 starts this season.

Anaheim had plenty of scoring chances early in a back and forth opening period, but it would be Winnipeg jumping out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of chances in tight against Gibson.

Scheifele put Winnipeg ahead on the game's first shift, capitalizing on a Ducks turnover via a centering pass by linemate Kyle Connor.

The goal, the 320th of Scheifele's NHL career, moved the longtime Jet within eight of Ilya Kovalchuk's franchise record. This season, Scheifele is tied for second among all NHL players with 23 goals in 40 games played.

Lowry doubled the lead late in the period on a 2-on-1 rush alongside Iafallo, converting a terrific backdoor saucer pass from the former King.

Lowry, the Winnipeg captain, became the sixth different Jet to reach double-digit goals this season, trailing only Washington and Colorado for most in the NHL.

Anaheim would get back within one before intermission though as Carlsson found open space in the slot and redirected a Gudas point shot off the post and then off Hellebuyck before it trickled just over the line.

Carlsson's goal was his 20th in the NHL, making him the youngest Duck to reach the modest milestone. Only five past Ducks scored their first 20 goals in fewer games too, among them Paul Kariya and Ryan Getzlaf.

Terry would then tie the game for the Ducks early in the second period. With Anaheim on the forecheck, Strome pulled a loose puck to the middle of the ice, holding the defense before sliding a short pass to Terry in the left circle. Terry got rid of his shot quickly, keeping it low on the one-timer and beating the sliding goaltender through the five-hole.

Anaheim's leading scorer from the early stages of the season, Terry owns points in four straight games (3-1=4).

Strome, who has four points in his last three outings, is now four assists shy of 300 (296) for his NHL career. The third-year Duck ranks second among team leaders in points and assists this season.

That 2-2 tie would last all the way until the final minutes of the third when the Jets briefly appeared to have found the game's decisive moment on a wraparound by Iafallo after an errant point shot.

That late lead held for just 54 seconds though as once again the Ducks, much as they have all season, sparked a third-period comeback. With former Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba parked in front of the net, Frank Vatrano fed Gudas just inside the blueline for a one-timer that the Anaheim captain blasted past Hellebuyck to the blocker side.

The well-timed goal was Gudas' first of the season and his fourth point in the last five games.

Terry would provide the heroics in overtime, but not without a pair of huge moments from Gibson. The Anaheim netminder first turned away star winger Nikolaj Ehlers on a breakaway early in the extra session, before earning his assist with a shovel pass to Terry - sparking the 2-on-1 that ended the game.

The Ducks conclude a two-game road trip Friday in Edmonton.

