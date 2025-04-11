Recap: Penalty Killing Struggles Sink Ducks in 6-1 Loss to Kings

Carlsson and Gauthier have now combined on four goals in the last three games, with tonight's tally clinching a 20-goal season for Gauthier in his rookie NHL campaign. The fifth Duck to reach 20 goals this season, Gauthier ranks third among all NHL rookies in goals and fifth in points.

Carlsson has been one of the NHL's most productive players over the last two months, posting 28 points in as many games since the beginning of February. The 20-year-old leads Anaheim in points, goals, assists and plus/minus during that span.

The Kings would reclaim the lead on the next shift though on a play that left the Ducks voicing their frustration with the officials. With LA on the forecheck, winger Adrian Kempe slashed the stick of Anaheim's Olen Zellweger, knocking it out of the defenseman's hands and allowing Kempe to take possession in the corner. The puck then went high in the zone to defenseman Mikey Anderson for a point shot, which Kopitar tipped home from just outside the Anaheim crease.

The goal marked Kopitar's 14th career 20-goal season, making him just the ninth player in NHL history born outside of North America to accomplish the feat, joining a list that includes Alex Ovechkin, Jaromir Jagr and Teemu Selanne. Kopitar has scored 32 goals in 93 career games against the Ducks, tied with Hall of Famer Brett Hull for third-most all-time.

Fiala then doubled the LA lead with a power-play goal moments later, beating Dostal through the five-hole on a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

With two goals on the night, his third and fourth in the last four games, Fiala now sits one goal shy of his career high, set in 2022 with Minnesota.

LA extended the lead to 4-1 late in the middle frame on another controversial ruling, this one upheld after replay review. With the Kings on the attack, the puck floated to Laferriere in the corner, who knocked it down with his stick and then swiped it home from the low slot. Anaheim quickly challenged the goal, as Laferriere, seemingly quite clearly, appeared to contact the puck above his shoulders. The ruling on the ice was confirmed though, the league's situation room ruled, earning Anaheim an extra two-minute penalty for delay of game in the process.

Fiala and Spence capped the scoring with third-period goals, sealing LA's 6-1 win.

The Ducks return to action Sunday, hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Fan Appreciation Night at Honda Center.