Recap: Penalty Killing Struggles Sink Ducks in 6-1 Loss to Kings

Cutter Gauthier scored for the third straight game, but the Ducks could not overcome a leaky penalty kill tonight in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
The loss dropped Anaheim to 35-36-8 on the season with three games left to play.
Gauthier scored the lone Anaheim goal, marking his fifth goal in the last three games. Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 23 saves in his 52nd appearance of the season.
Kevin Fiala netted two power-play goals for the Kings, who improved to 45-25-9. Anze Kopitar, Alex Laferriere, Quinton Byfield and Jordan Spence also scored, while goaltender Darcy Kuemper earned his 29th win of the season with stops on 23-of-24 Anaheim attempts.
Byfield put LA ahead first early in the opening period, slamming home a one-timer from linemate Andrei Kuzmenko behind the net for the Kings first of two power-play goals.
Gauthier momentarily pulled Anaheim even early in the second period, once again converting a setup pass from Carlsson with a dart off the wing. The scoring chance started on a failed clear by LA, which Carlsson knocked down and kept in the offensive zone, eventually delivering a short pass to Gauthier for a one-timer past the sliding Kuemper in net.