Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Sunday

The Ducks will host Fan Appreciation Night at Honda Center Sunday, April 13 as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. PT). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt presented by Honda, with a select number of "golden" shirts indicating additional Ducks prizes for lucky fans.

Continuing a Ducks tradition, a few lucky fans will win a Jersey Off The Back on the ice following the game from the players who wore them. In celebration of Fan Appreciation Night, all apparel excluding jerseys will be 30% off at the Anaheim Team Store and online at AnaheimTeamStore.com. Orange Alliance Members will enjoy a 50% discount on all apparel excluding jerseys.

Four finalists, who were chosen at random from thousands of entries from an enter to win promotion during the season, will be in attendance Sunday night for a chance to win an All-Electric 2025 Honda Prologue 2WD 5D Touring SUV courtesy of Honda. The grand prize winner will be revealed at random during the first and second intermission.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to win hundreds of fun prizes throughout the night, including an array of Ducks prizes, including once-in-a-lifetime, Anaheim Ducks 2024–25 Official Jersey off the Back experiences during a special post-game, on-ice ceremony, team-signed San Diego Gulls items, a Mike Trout signed baseball bat courtesy of the Los Angeles Angels and a one-night hotel stay at The Westin Anaheim Resort.

Other notable prizes can be won during Fan Appreciation Night including Open Skate and Skate Rental vouchers for Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena, a limited-edition branded Great Park Neighborhoods bike courtesy of FivePoint, Melissa's Produce ultimate snack baskets, 6-piece Chicken McNuggets® (redeemable at participating Southern California McDonald’s restaurants), Mendocino Farms Cutting Boards with Eat Happy Cards, a four-pack of tickets to an Orange County Soccer Club game, co-branded Palm Golf hats and golf towels, gift cards to California Pizza Kitchen and Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club, gift bags from Brewery X, Coca-Cola and Wholly Guacamole and more. All attendees are eligible for receive free waffle fries through the Chick-fil-A app prior to the game.

Fans can also enjoy food and beverage specials, including $10 pregame pints in Go Mango and Brewery X Biergarten's outdoor terrace from 5–7 p.m., $10 beers and $5 snacks at Express Eats and Marketplace locations from 5:30 p.m. through the end of the game.

SoCal Honda will be onsite giving away 50 parking passes for Honda Vehicles in Lot 3. The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site to give away $25 food and beverage vouchers to fans who stop by their booth and learn about Ducks.OCNavigator.org.

Fans following @AnaheimDucks on X will be encouraged to post requests during the game for concessions, merchandise, autographed items and more, and Ducks staffers will grant wishes to attendees throughout the night.

The fourth and final Surprise Puck Sale of the 2024-25 season will be sold at Section 212, beginning with doors opening at 5:30pm. Pucks are $30 each and will be sold on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Fans will receive either a current Ducks player-autographed commemorative puck or a surprise Ducks player-autographed orange puck. All pucks are individually wrapped and selected at random. The lucky winners of the Surprise Puck sale will receive an autographed Anaheim Ducks jersey by the player who signed the orange winner puck. In appreciation of our fans, there will be one special warm-up bonus puck added to the sale. The lucky winner will receive a 2024-25 team signed road jersey.

Available seating for Fan Appreciation Night is extremely limited.