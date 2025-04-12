Ducks Sign Defenseman Moore to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Image (7)

The Ducks have signed defenseman Ian Moore to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season through the 2025-26 season.

Moore, 23 (1/4/02), completed his four-year collegiate career at Harvard University with 9-47=56 points in 122 games from 2021-25, helping the Crimson to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2022 and 2023. Moore earned 3-11=14 points this season as a senior, serving as the club’s captain for the second straight campaign. He tied a career high in goals (also three in 2023-24) while he led all Crimson skaters in blocked shots (60). Moore was also nominated for the ECAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The 6-3, 203-pound defenseman signed an Amateur Tryout with the San Diego Gulls on March 20 following his collegiate career, joining Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In nine games with San Diego, Moore earned 1-4=5 points, including his first professional goal March 28 vs. Tucson and his first professional points March 26 vs. San Jose (two assists).

As a freshman in 2021-22, Moore notched 2-13=15 points with a +16 rating in 35 games. He was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team, an All-Ivy League Honorable Mention and ECAC Hockey All-Tournament Team selection. 

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (67th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Moore helped the Chicago Steel (USHL) to a Clark Cup championship in 2020-21. He scored 10-14=24 points with a +22 rating in 45 regular-season games and tallied three assists with a +6 rating in eight USHL postseason contests. In the regular season, he led Steel defensemen in power-play goals (5) and game-winning goals (3), co-leading in goals and ranking third in points and plus/minus. Among all USHL defensemen, Moore ranked second in PPG, tied for second in GWG and was fourth in goals.

Moore was the first high school player selected in his draft year. Moore led all New England Prep Hockey defensemen in 2019-20 with 12-34=46 points in 28 games for St. Marks School (Massachusetts High School). He was named to the USHS First Team All-New England after ranking second in points-per game (1.62) and tied for third in scoring among all USHS defensemen in the nation. The Concord, Mass. native represented Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship, recording one assist with a +1 rating in five tournament games.

