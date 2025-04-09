Preview: Ducks Seek Revenge vs. Flames Tonight on Home Ice

The Ducks have reached the season's final five games, tonight capping off a brief homestand with a rematch against the division rival Calgary Flames at Honda Center.
Anaheim kicked off the season's final multi-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the playoff-bound Edmonton Oilers Monday night, backed by two goals from Cutter Gauthier and 45 saves from Lukas Dostal. The win was Anaheim's third in four games over Edmonton this season and its fourth victory in the last five games on home ice.
"I think we played a little more simple than we did the last couple games," Gauthier said. "Playing north and playing fast is our identity, with lots of skill, and the more times we can utilize that, especially in front of our home crowd, the better for us."
"We won the game because of the penalty kill, led by our goalie who was the best player on the ice," head coach Greg Cronin added.