Preview: Ducks Seek Revenge vs. Flames Tonight on Home Ice

Gauthier gave the Ducks the lead in the second period with his 16th and 17th goals of his rookie campaign. Now with 15 points and a +10 rating in his last 18 games, Gauthier also became the seventh Ducks rookie in franchise history to reach 40 points in his first NHL season.

"Both goals were elite goal-scoring goals and the second one, you know, the one-on-one when he blew by the D and was able to hit the brakes and backhand shelf, that’s a high-end skill play," Cronin said. "You get a window into what those two [Gauthier and Carlsson] could look like when they mature and they physically develop, but the more Cutter gets confident, manipulating defensmen and driving

wide, I think you’re going to see his goals and his points go up."

The win over Edmonton pushed Anaheim to 34-35-8 on the season with five games left to play. The Ducks are on pace for a 22-point improvement in the standings, the second-biggest rise in the NHL this season.

Anaheim now gets the chance to play spoiler against a divisional foe hoping to make a late charge at a playoff spot, as Calgary visits town in a must-win situation. The Flames sit four points back of the Minnesota Wild for for the Western Conference's final Wild Card position, with one game-in-hand.

"We’re fighting for our life every day right now," Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf said. "We can’t really lose any hockey games going forward, so obviously this was a great start to the trip. We want to have a better start, but we found a way to get two points.'

Calgary has earned wins in each of the first three meetings this season with Anaheim, including a 4-1 victory last week in Alberta.