Gibson Nominated for 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Anaheim chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) announced today that goaltender John Gibson has been selected as the Ducks' nominee for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The winner will be selected at the end of the regular season by the full PHWA's 32 chapters.

Gibson, 31 (7/14/93), has earned an 11-11-2 record in 29 appearances this season, posting a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%). The longest-tenured current member of the Ducks, Gibson became the first Ducks goaltender to appear in 500 games Feb. 4 vs. Dallas. He was the 11th active goalie (min. 1 GP in 2024-25) and 10th American netminder to play 500 games (third active American). He is also the fourth active goalie to play his first 500 games with a single franchise.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson is 204-217-63 in 506 career games. Gibson also won his 200th career NHL game, Jan. 5 vs. Tampa Bay, joining Jean-Sebastien Giguere as the second goaltender in franchise history to reach the milestone, and he became the third active U.S. goalie to reach the plateau. After making his NHL debut at the end of the 2013-14 season (12 NHL seasons), Gibson now leads all-time Ducks goaltenders in appearances, starts (494), saves (14,034), is second in wins (204) and third in shutouts (24).

Anaheim’s past nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy include Urho Vaakanainen (2023-24), Jakob Silfverberg (2022-23), Ryan Getzlaf (2021-22), David Backes (2020-21), Patrick Eaves (2018-19), Andrew Cogliano (five times, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), Jonas Hiller (2011-12), Ray Emery (2010-11), George Parros (2008-09), Todd Marchant (2007-08), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2006-07), Teemu Selanne (twice, 2005-06 and 2009-10), Steve Rucchin (2002-03) and Dan Bylsma (2000-01). Selanne was named the 2005-06 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the only Ducks player to receive the honor.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected by a poll among the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. A player from each team is nominated by the local chapter. The list will be narrowed to three finalists and a winner named at the NHL Awards this June 26. NHL writers first presented the trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, who played for the Minnesota North Stars and exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, as a result of head injuries suffered during a game.

Anaheim chapter of the PHWA on Gibson’s nomination:

Now in his 12th season, Gibson is the longest serving Ducks player and has endured a lengthy rebuild where his own statistics have taken a major downturn over the last six years. The 31-year-old goalie also went into this season with the specter of Lukas Dostal looking to take his over longtime role as Anaheim’s undisputed No. 1 netminder. An emergency appendectomy occurring during training camp also delayed the start of Gibson’s season until November. With all that and other injuries he’s had to battle through, Gibson has responded with a .911 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average that are his best marks in six years. With three more victories for 207 in his career, he can pass Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the all-time mark in Ducks history. His rebound season while dealing with a changing role in a difficult environment is why he’s a Masterton nomination for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.