Recap: Gauthier, Dostal Lead Ducks to 3-2 Win over Oilers

Cutter Gauthier scored twice while Lukas Dostal made 47 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the division rival Edmonton Oilers tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 34-35-8 on the season with five games left to play. The Ducks are now on pace for a 22-point improvement in the standings, projected to be the second-biggest rise in the NHL this season.

Gauthier put the Ducks ahead in the second period with his third career multi-goal game. Mason McTavish also scored, marking his team-leading 21st goal of the season. Trevor Zegras, Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom collected assists as Anaheim captured the season series over Edmonton with wins in three of four games.

Dostal was sharp throughout his 51st appearance of the season, turning aside 47-of-49 Oilers shots for his 23rd win.