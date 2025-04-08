Recap: Gauthier, Dostal Lead Ducks to 3-2 Win over Oilers

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 73

Cutter Gauthier scored twice while Lukas Dostal made 47 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the division rival Edmonton Oilers tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 34-35-8 on the season with five games left to play. The Ducks are now on pace for a 22-point improvement in the standings, projected to be the second-biggest rise in the NHL this season.

Gauthier put the Ducks ahead in the second period with his third career multi-goal game. Mason McTavish also scored, marking his team-leading 21st goal of the season. Trevor Zegras, Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom collected assists as Anaheim captured the season series over Edmonton with wins in three of four games.

Dostal was sharp throughout his 51st appearance of the season, turning aside 47-of-49 Oilers shots for his 23rd win.

Lukas Dostal denies former Duck Max Jones with lunging save

Jeff Skinner and former Duck Adam Henrique scored for the Oilers, who fell to 44-28-5. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves in his first NHL start.

Edmonton struck first late in the opening period with a couple of Anaheim's old friends right in the middle of the action. With the Ducks trying to evacuate the defensive zone, winger Corey Perry fed defenseman Jake Walman for a long shot from the point, which Henrique tipped past Dostal amongst traffic in the low slot.

Henrique, acquired by the Oilers from the Ducks at last season's NHL Trade Deadline, has collected 11 goals and 11 assists in 76 games this season. Henrique departed Orange County ninth in club history in goals and as Anaheim's all-time leader in shooting percentage.

Anaheim took control in the second period though, tying the game and then going ahead on a pair of perfectly placed shots by Gauthier.

The first came off a sweet setup pass from Carlsson, who knocked down an Edmonton breakout pass before delivering a cross-seam pass to Gauthier for a one-timer from the right circle past the sliding Rodrigue.

Cutter Gauthier converts cross-seam pass from Leo Carlsson

The assist gave Carlsson eight points in his last games and 41 points in 71 outings this season.

Gauthier then broke the tie less than five minutes later on an incredible individual effort. The play started way back in the defensive zone, as the rookie winger took a pass from Helleson and raced up ice at full speed, dancing around Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and tucking a backhanded bid up over Rodrigue's glove from in tight.

Cutter Gauthier gives Ducks the lead with his second goal of the night

Gauthier, now with six points in his last seven appearances, became the fourth NHL rookie to reach 40 points this season. He ranks fourth among all first-year players in both goals and assists.

Helleson owns 13 points in 51 games this season, his first full campaign in the NHL. The 24-year-old leads all rookie defensemen in plus/minus (+10) and ranks second in points and assists.

McTavish then provided the crucial insurance marker early in the third, ripping the puck away from Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen and beating Rodrigue over the glove on the subsequent breakaway.

Mason McTavish extends Ducks lead with breakaway goal

McTavish has been a point-per-game player since Anaheim returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break in late February, collecting 23 points in as many games during that span - good for a tie for 18th among NHL scoring leaders. McTavish leads Anaheim in goals (21) this season and ranks second in total scoring.

That goal would prove the difference too, as the Oilers got back within one in the final four minutes of the third, when Skinner tipped home Bouchard's point shot for a tense finish to regulation. That would be as close as the Oil would get though, as Bouchard's bomb from the point hit the post at time expired to seal Anaheim's 3-2 win.

The Ducks conclude a two-game homestand Wednesday against Calgary.

