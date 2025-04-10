Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

The Ducks will head up the 5 Freeway tonight in search of their third straight win, taking on the rival Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in the season's final Freeway Face-Off.
Anaheim gets back to work tonight after the season's latest thrilling third-period comeback win, a 4-3 victory in overtime over Calgary last night on home ice. The Ducks trailed by two with four minutes to play in regulation, tying the game on goals by Frank Vatrano and Cutter Gauthier just eight seconds apart before Gauthier's second of the night brought the house down in OT.
"It’s awesome," Vatrano said of the comeback effort. "We’ve done it all year and we knew that was a big game for that team, so we just had to bear down on them. I’ve been in those positions before when you’re chasing a playoff spot and your sticks kind of get a little tighter and tighter as the score gets closer, so it’s a great team win."