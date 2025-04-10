Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

"I felt when [Trevor Zegras] got the goal to make it 1-1, it kind of took some of the heaviness out of the game for us," head coach Greg Cronin added. "Then, to give up those two goals together was kind of shocking but the bench was positive, they were supporting each other. There was plenty of time left and good on us for coming back and winning."

Gauthier was the star of the night offensively with his second straight multi-goal game, moving into third place among NHL rookies in goals this season. The 20-year-old winger has collected eight points and a +7 rating in his last eight games and 17 points in his last 20 appearances.

"When he plays like he’s playing, the game is kind of slowing down for him," Cronin said. "He’s only got four games to play but I think he’s gonna be able to use this momentum the last four games. Clearly, he's a dynamic threat in open ice. He’s learning the balance between driving his legs wide or either cutting to the middle or curling up...He’s a coachable kid and he wants to be great. He's just going to keep getting better."

Anaheim also got a stellar performance in net from Ville Husso, who earned his first win as a Duck with 36 saves.