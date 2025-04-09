Ducks Sign Terrance to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

TerranceELCWEB

The Ducks have signed center Carey Terrance to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season.

Terrance, 19 (5/10/05), has scored 20-19=39 points in 45 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Erie Otters this season while serving as the club’s captain. The 6-1, 186-pound forward has earned 89-73=162 points with 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 230 career OHL games with Erie.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (59th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Terrance recorded 29-23=52 points with a +5 rating in 56 games in 2023-24, establishing career-highs in scoring and assists. Among OHL leaders, he ranked tied for third in shorthanded goals (5) while he led the Otters in goals and shorthanded goals, and ranked fourth in points. In 2022-23 with the Otters, Terrance collected 30-17=47 points in 67 games, leading all Erie skaters in goals and co-leading the team in points.

A native of Akwesasne, N.Y., Terrance helped Team USA win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, and gold at the 2023 U-18 World Championship. A member of the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne (community of approximately 12,000 people), which encompasses parts of New York, Ontario and Quebec, Terrance is the ninth Mohawk Nation skater drafted by an NHL team (second by Anaheim, also Brandon Montour in 2014).

