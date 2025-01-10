Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Blues

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 32

The Ducks got off to a rocky start on a season-long six-game road trip, tonight falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 17-19-5 on the season, seven points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Nikita Nesterenko and Sam Colangelo scored for the Ducks, each netting their first goal of the season. Jackson LaCombe, Ryan Strome and Radko Gudas tallied assists. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal combined for 28 saves.

Robert Thomas led St. Louis offensively with a two-goal night, helping the Blues take control early with a dominant first period. Tyler Tucker, Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Holloway and Pavel Buchnevich also scored, as St. Louis improved to 20-19-4. Joel Hofer earned the win in net, his ninth of the season and the 28th of his NHL career, with stops on 22-of-24 Anaheim shots.

St. Louis came out flying early as the home side claimed a 4-0 lead in a matter of 11 minutes, with each goal coming shortly after an Anaheim turnover.

Former Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler recorded an assist on the third goal, a rebound chance just outside the crease for Kyrou. Traded to St. Louis in December, Fowler is Anaheim's all-time leader in games played, points, goals and assists by a defenseman. He's collected 10 points with a +5 rating in 13 games as a Blue.

Nesterenko put Anaheim on the board late in the opening period, driving the net and redirecting LaCombe's shot off left wing.

Nikita Nesterenko puts the Ducks on the board in St. Louis

The goal was Nesterenko's third in the NHL, all of which have been scored against St. Louis.

The assist gave LaCombe points in seven of his last eight games (2-5=7). The 23-year-old leads Ducks defensemen with 18 points in 34 games this season.

St. Louis pushed the lead to 6-1 early in the second period with goals from Thomas and Buchnevich less than four minutes apart.

Gibson replaced Dostal with 12 minutes to play in the middle frame.

Colangelo then made it 6-2 with his second career NHL goal, beating Hofer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Strome.

Sam Colangelo scores off cross-ice pass from Ryan Strrome

Strome's assist was his 300th in the NHL, and his 73rd as a Duck. Strome ranks second among team leaders in points and assists this season.

The Ducks continue a six-game road trip Saturday in Philadelphia.

