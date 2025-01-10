Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Blues

The Ducks got off to a rocky start on a season-long six-game road trip, tonight falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 17-19-5 on the season, seven points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Nikita Nesterenko and Sam Colangelo scored for the Ducks, each netting their first goal of the season. Jackson LaCombe, Ryan Strome and Radko Gudas tallied assists. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal combined for 28 saves.

Robert Thomas led St. Louis offensively with a two-goal night, helping the Blues take control early with a dominant first period. Tyler Tucker, Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Holloway and Pavel Buchnevich also scored, as St. Louis improved to 20-19-4. Joel Hofer earned the win in net, his ninth of the season and the 28th of his NHL career, with stops on 22-of-24 Anaheim shots.

St. Louis came out flying early as the home side claimed a 4-0 lead in a matter of 11 minutes, with each goal coming shortly after an Anaheim turnover.

Former Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler recorded an assist on the third goal, a rebound chance just outside the crease for Kyrou. Traded to St. Louis in December, Fowler is Anaheim's all-time leader in games played, points, goals and assists by a defenseman. He's collected 10 points with a +5 rating in 13 games as a Blue.