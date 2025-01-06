Recap: Gibson Earns 200th Career Win as Ducks Zap Bolts 4-1

By Matt Weller
Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome all posted multi-point games while John Gibson made 36 saves between the pipes, guiding the Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, the club's fourth in the last five games, Anaheim improved to 17-18-4 on the season.

Hours after agreeing to a three-year contract extension, Vatrano led the Ducks offensively with two goals and an assist for his third three-point performance of the season. Troy Terry and Jackson LaCombe also scored, as Anaheim remained undefeated in regulation when scoring at least three goals. Strome, Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson added assists.

Gibson earned his 200th career victory with stops on 36-of-37 Tampa Bay shots. The longest tenured Duck, now in his 12th season with Anaheim, Gibson is six wins why of matching Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history. Both Giguere and Gibson were named to Anaheim's Quarter Century Team on Sunday.

Jake Guentzel scored the lone goal for the Lightning, who fell to 20-15-2 with their fourth consecutive loss. Goaltender Jonas Johansson made 22 saves.

The first period was all Anaheim, as the home side raced out to a 2-0 lead buoyed by 12-5 shots advantage.

Terry opened the scoring just over five minutes in on a bullet off the rush, a snapshot over Johansson's glove that hit the back bar within the net.

Troy Terry scores his team-leading 14th goal of the season

With a two-point first period, Terry now owns five points in his last three games. The two-time All-Star winger leads Anaheim in points, goals and assists this season.

Strome's helper pushed his scoring streak to a season-high five games.

Vatrano then doubled the Ducks lead late in the opening frame, parking himself in front of Johansson and deftly deflecting Trouba's shot from left wing under the netminder's glove.

Signed to a three-year extension pregame, Frank Vatrano extends Ducks lead

Vatrano has scored a team-best 69 goals since joining the Ducks as a free agent in July 2022. The 30-year-old sparkplug forward ranks second among team leaders in goals and tied for second in points this season.

Trouba's assist was his second point as a Duck.

Guentzel put Tampa Bay on the board in the second period with a power-play goal, powering a one-timer past the screened Gibson from the right circle.

Gibson and Co. would lock the door in the third though, highlighted by a clutch stop from the Anaheim netminder on a point-blank chance by Lightning center Anthony Cirelli from the slot.

LaCombe then sealed the deal with three minutes to play, slamming home a cross-ice pass from Killorn on a 2-on-1 rush.

Jackson LaCombe converts pass from Alex Killorn

LaCombe has found the scoresheet in five of his last six appearances. He leads Ducks defensemen with 16 points in 32 games played.

The Ducks conclude a two-game homestand Tuesday against Calgary.

