Recap: Gibson Earns 200th Career Win as Ducks Zap Bolts 4-1

Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome all posted multi-point games while John Gibson made 36 saves between the pipes, guiding the Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, the club's fourth in the last five games, Anaheim improved to 17-18-4 on the season.

Hours after agreeing to a three-year contract extension, Vatrano led the Ducks offensively with two goals and an assist for his third three-point performance of the season. Troy Terry and Jackson LaCombe also scored, as Anaheim remained undefeated in regulation when scoring at least three goals. Strome, Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson added assists.

Gibson earned his 200th career victory with stops on 36-of-37 Tampa Bay shots. The longest tenured Duck, now in his 12th season with Anaheim, Gibson is six wins why of matching Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history. Both Giguere and Gibson were named to Anaheim's Quarter Century Team on Sunday.

Jake Guentzel scored the lone goal for the Lightning, who fell to 20-15-2 with their fourth consecutive loss. Goaltender Jonas Johansson made 22 saves.

The first period was all Anaheim, as the home side raced out to a 2-0 lead buoyed by 12-5 shots advantage.

Terry opened the scoring just over five minutes in on a bullet off the rush, a snapshot over Johansson's glove that hit the back bar within the net.