Recap: Gauthier Strikes Twice, Nets OT Winner as Ducks Down Canes 3-2

Cutter Gauthier scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, and Lukas Dostal made 35 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes today at Lenovo Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 18-20-5 on the season and 9-9-3 away from home ice.

Gauthier scored the game-winner less than two minutes into the extra session, weaving his way through all three Hurricanes defenders off the rush before beating goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov with a quick shot under the glove.