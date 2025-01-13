Recap: Gauthier Strikes Twice, Nets OT Winner as Ducks Down Canes 3-2

DucksCAR32winWEB

Cutter Gauthier scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, and Lukas Dostal made 35 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes today at Lenovo Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 18-20-5 on the season and 9-9-3 away from home ice.

Gauthier scored the game-winner less than two minutes into the extra session, weaving his way through all three Hurricanes defenders off the rush before beating goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov with a quick shot under the glove.

Jansen Harkins also scored for Anaheim, marking his first goal as a Duck. Jackson LaCombe collected two assists.

Dostal was terrific between the pipes all afternoon for the Ducks, crafting the latest stellar performance in a season already stocked full of them, with saves on 35-of-37 Carolina shots.

Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who fell to 26-15-3. Kochetkov finished with 17 saves.

The Ducks fourth line delivered the game's opening goal midway through the first period, as Anaheim's shuffle of the forward trios seemed to pay immediate dividends. After defenseman Olen Zellweger forced a turnover with a blue line pinch, the puck came to Nikita Nesterenko in the left wing corner. The rookie winger then evaded a Carolina check to find Harkins in the slot for a quick wrister up high and an early Ducks lead.

Jansen Harkins converts centering pass from Nikita Nesterenko

Harkins' goal was his first as a Duck and his fourth point in 30 games this season. The versatile checking line forward has played in each of Anaheim's last 29 games since entering the lineup on Nov. 13 vs. Vegas.

Recalled from San Diego last week, Nesterenko has found the scoresheet in each of his last two appearances. The assist was his first in the NHL.

That 1-0 lead would last all the way until the early moments of the third period, when Gauthier raced down left wing and tucked a perfectly placed snapshot over Kochetkov's right shoulder from a sharp angle.

Cutter Gauthier scores on a short-side snipe off the rush

LaCombe's assist gave the newly 24-year-old defenseman points in eight of his last 10 outings. LaCombe leads Ducks blueliners in points, goals and assists this season.

Carolina appeared to get back within one later in the third period on a rebound by center Sebastian Aho, but the goal was wiped out by an Anaheim challenge for goaltender interference.

The Canes would strike for real on the next shift though on a tic-tac-toe passing play, with Aho sliding a perfect backdoor pass to Svechnikov for a tap-in goal. The goal extended Svechnikov's point streak to five games.

Anaheim would then preserve that 2-1 advantage until the final 60 seconds of regulation, but could not hold off a final Carolina push as Jarvis found free space in the low slot and lifted a wrister over Dostal's glove off a setup feed from Martin Necas. With two helpers on the night, Necas moved into a tie for ninth in the NHL in assists this season.

Gauthier then ended the festivities on his first shift of overtime, using his trademark shot off the rush to clinch a cathartic win for Anaheim.

Cutter Gauthier scores his first career overtime game-winning goal

The Ducks continue a six-game road trip Tuesday in Washington.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Resume Weekend Back-to-Back Today vs. Canes

Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Flyers in 6-0 Loss

Preview: Ducks, Gauthier Visit Philly for Saturday Night Tilt vs. Flyers

Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Blues

Preview: Ducks Battle Fowler, Blues Tonight in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Colangelo from AHL San Diego

Recap: Bad Bounce the Difference in OT Loss to Flames

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Angels Night at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Angels Night Tuesday at Honda Center

A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

'All I Wanted was to be a Duck': Vatrano, Verbeek on Contract Extension

Terry Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Recap: Gibson Earns 200th Career Win as Ducks Zap Bolts 4-1

NHL Announces Ducks Quarter Century Team

Ducks Sign Vatrano to Three-Year Contract Extension

Preview: Ducks Battle the Bolts Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Fight Back, Fall on Late Goal in 3-2 Loss to Oilers

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight in Edmonton