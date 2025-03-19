Recap: Carlsson Strikes Twice as Ducks Fall 4-3 in OT to Stars

Leo Carlsson scored twice but the Ducks could not find an overtime winner tonight in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Despite earning a standings point, the loss dropped Anaheim to 30-32-7 on the season. The Ducks now sit seven points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position, pending the result of Tuesday night's Canucks vs. Jets contest in Winnipeg, with 14 games left on the regular-season schedule.

Carlsson led the Ducks offensively with his seventh multi-point performance of the season, including his first career penalty shot goal. Nikita Nesterenko netted his fifth career NHL goal, while Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 27 saves in his 44th appearance of the season.

Mikael Granlund buried the game-winning goal for Dallas in overtime, his second goal of the game. Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley also scored, as the Stars improved to 43-21-3. Goaltender Jake Oettinger earned his 31st win of the year with 22 stops.

Dallas went ahead first midway through an opening period stocked full of penalties and power-play opportunities, as Johnston found free space in the slot and tipped home defenseman Thomas Harley's point shot on the man advantage.

The go-ahead tally made Johnston the fourth different Star with at least 25 goals this season. Recently signed to a five-year extension, the 21-year-old is on pace to set new career-high totals in points and assists.

The goal also marked the 38th time this season the Stars have scored first, one shy of the NHL lead.

Anaheim would then briefly pull even in the middle frame on a goal that looked a whole lot like Johnston's, a wrister from the left point that was headed well wide of the net before Nesterenko deftly deflected it past Oetting to the glove side.