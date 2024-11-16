Recap: Gauthier Scores First Career Goal as Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Detroit

Still in the early stages of his first full NHL campaign, Zellweger has collected seven points in 15 outinge so far this season. The 21-year-old paces Ducks blueliners in points, goals and assists this season.

The helper gave Carlsson 37 career points, passing former Duck Jamie Drysdale for the second-most by a teenager in franchise history. Carlsson, who now trails only teammate Cam Fowler (53 points in 102 games), turns 20 on Dec. 26.

Carlsson is also now one of just eight Swedish-born players to collect 20 career assists before his 20th birthday, joining a list that includes Raymond, Hall of Famer Mats Sundin and current NHL captains Gabriel Landeskog, Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Hedman.

The early edge would last only six minutes though, as a pair of Detroit power-play goals would give the visitors a 2-1 lead after one.

The first came on Kasper's second quality scoring chance of the opening frame, this one beating Gibson blocker-side from the slot.

The goal was Kasper's first in the NHL, and his second point in 12 games this season. The former eighth-overall pick is one of 17 Austrian players in NHL history and one of two currently active (also Minnesota's Marco Rossi).

Berggren then gave the Wings a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the first, converting a backdoor pass from linemate Vladimir Tarasenko with Detroit on a 5-on-3 power play for nearly the full two minutes.

Raymond made it 3-1 moments into the second period, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover before solving Gibson off the rush under the glove.

The Ducks would keep skating down two though, and by the four minute mark of the third period would find themselves back even thanks to a pair of power-play goals of their own.

Zegras first cut the deficit to 3-2 late in the middle frame, lifting a sharp-angle shot from in tight after a short centering pass by Zellweger.