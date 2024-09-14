Recap: Gauthier, Clang Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win in Rookie Faceoff Opener

The Ducks opened the 2024 Rookie Faceoff tournament with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche today at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

Cutter Gauthier led Anaheim offensively with a two-point night, factoring in on both of the Ducks third-period goals and helping hold off an Avs comeback.

Alexandre Blais, Tyson Hinds and Yegor Sidorov also scored for the Ducks. Coulson Pitre, Carey Terrance, Sasha Pastujov, Sam Colangelo and Vojtech Port added assists. Goaltender Calle Clang stopped 39-of-42 Colorado shots.

Anaheim continues its three-game slate Sunday afternoon against the San Jose Sharks.

Jason Polin, Oskar Olausson and Max Curran scored for the Avalanche. Vinny Duplessis made 43 saves between the pipes.

Blais opened the scoring for Anaheim in the final minutes of the first period, capitalizing on his own faceoff win by tipping home Pitre's wrister from the high slot.