Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Flyers in 6-0 Loss

The Ducks endured a rough evening tonight on Broad Street, falling 6-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The loss, Anaheim's second in a row to start a season-long six-game road trip, dropped the club to 17-20-5 on the season.

Six different players, including former Duck Jamie Drysdale, scored for the Flyers, who improved to 18-20-5. Leading scorer Travis Konecny collected four assists. Third-year netminder Samuel Ersson earned his seventh career NHL shutout, and his second of the season, with stops on all 22 Anaheim shots.

John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim in his 17th outing of the season.

Philadelphia's Morgan Frost opened the scoring for the hosts six minutes after puck drop, redirecting Konecny's centering attempt from along the left wing boards.

With his four-helper night, Konency now owns seven points in his last three games and a 49 points in 43 appearances this season.

The Flyers would double the lead before the end of the first with a power-play goal, as Drysdale split the defense and beat his former netminder down low from in tight.

The goal was Drysdale's second of the season and his fourth as a Flyer. The 22-year-old has collected five of his eight points this season on the power play.

Owen Tippett made it 3-0 late in the second period on a 2-on-1 rush, with Konecny feeding Tippett for a one-timer from between the hashmarks. Poehling then extended the home lead to four in the first minute of the third.

Matvei Michkov and Garnet Hathaway would strike later in the final stanza, capping a bad night for the Ducks at 6-0.

The Ducks continue a six-game road trip Sunday at Carolina.