Recap: Ducks Top Line Powers Comeback Victory in Chicago

Ducks CHI W Web

Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson scored third-period goals four minutes apart, sparking a 3-2 comeback victory over the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at United Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With their second win as many nights, the Ducks extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 8-8-2 on the season.

Killorn led Anaheim's third-period response to a 2-1 deficit with the game-tying goal and the primary assist on Carlsson's game-winner.

Pavel Mintyukov also scored for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras collected two assists. Goaltender John Gibson made 17 saves to earn his third win in as many starts this season.

Jason Dickinson scored both goals for the Blackhawks, who fell to 6-12-1 on the season. Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves.

Dickinson gave Chicago the night's first lead late in the opening period, picking his spot over Gibson's left shoulder on a one-timer from linemate Connor Bedard. The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has 10 assists in five career matchups against Anaheim. The helper also made Bedard the fourth Blackhawk to record 50 career assists as a teenager, joining Eddie Olczyk, Bobby Hull and Patrick Kane.

That lead would last just two minutes though, as Anaheim's third line jumpstarted the offense for the second straight night. After center Isac Lundestrom forced a Chicago turnover in the offensive zone, Leason jumped on the loose puck and corralled it into the right wing corner. The winger then slid a cross-seam pass to Mintyukov, who drifted down from the left point and lifted a snap shot over Soderblom to tie the game.

Pavel Mintyukov scores on cross-ice pass by Brett Leason

The assist gave Leason four points in his last two games and eight points in 13 games this season.

Mintyukov has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games (1-2=3). Less than a week from his 21th birthday, Mintyukov is tied with his defense partner Brian Dumoulin for second among Ducks blueliners in scoring this season.

Dickinson restored the Chicago lead early in the second on another one-timer from Bedard, this one from right between the hashmarks.

Now in his third season with Chicago, Dickinson has four goals in 19 games after netting a career-best 22 last year.

That 2-1 lead would last until early in the third, the Ducks gained some momentum with a well-executed power play and suddenly took control of the game shortly after the man advantage expired.

The tying goal came as veteran winger Chicago winger Craig Smith returned to the ice from a high-sticking minor, as Zegras pulled a puck free from a scrum below the goal line and fed Killorn for a quick shot that snuck through Soderblom.

Alex Killorn scores to tie the game in Chicago

Killorn then found himself right in the middle of the go-ahead goal too, gaining the blue line before hesitating along the right wing wall and delivering a perfect backdoor feed to Carlsson for a tap-in that put the Ducks ahead.

Leo Carlsson gives the Ducks the lead in the third period

With helpers on both the tying and go-ahead goals, Zegras has now recorded three points in his last three games. Skating on left wing with Killorn and Carlsson, Zegras led Ducks forwards in ice-time (18:40) and finished with six shot attempts and a +2 rating.

The two-point night extended Killorn's point streak to four games and gave the second-year Duck eight points and a team-best +6 rating in 18 appearances this season.

The Ducks return home to begin a two-game homestand Friday against Buffalo.

