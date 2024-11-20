Recap: Ducks Top Line Powers Comeback Victory in Chicago

The assist gave Leason four points in his last two games and eight points in 13 games this season.

Mintyukov has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games (1-2=3). Less than a week from his 21th birthday, Mintyukov is tied with his defense partner Brian Dumoulin for second among Ducks blueliners in scoring this season.

Dickinson restored the Chicago lead early in the second on another one-timer from Bedard, this one from right between the hashmarks.

Now in his third season with Chicago, Dickinson has four goals in 19 games after netting a career-best 22 last year.

That 2-1 lead would last until early in the third, the Ducks gained some momentum with a well-executed power play and suddenly took control of the game shortly after the man advantage expired.

The tying goal came as veteran winger Chicago winger Craig Smith returned to the ice from a high-sticking minor, as Zegras pulled a puck free from a scrum below the goal line and fed Killorn for a quick shot that snuck through Soderblom.