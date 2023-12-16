Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 5-1 Loss to Rangers

Brett Leason opened the scoring but the Ducks could not snap their losing streak tonight at Madison Square Garden in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers.
The loss, Anaheim's fifth in a row, dropped the club to 10-19-0 on the season and 0-2-0 halfway through a four-game eastern road trip.
Leason scored Anaheim's lone goal, briefly putting the Ducks ahead 1-0 in the first period. Ilya Lyubushkin collected an assist. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.
Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers, who improved to 20-7-1 on the season and expanded their lead atop the Metropolitan Division to seven points over the rival Islanders. Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Edstrom also scored. Former Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 28-of-29 shots to improve to 9-2-0 in his first season as a Ranger.
Leason gave the Ducks that early 1-0 lead with a wrister from the high slot just moments after Brock McGinn's big hit on Ryan Lindgren forced a turnover.