Recap: Ducks Stifled by Vegas in 4-1 Loss at Honda Center

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 16

Jackson LaCombe scored his sixth career NHL goal but the Ducks could not rally in the third period tonight in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The defeat dropped Anaheim to 10-11-3 on the season heading to the finale of a four-game homestand.

LaCombe scored the lone Anaheim goal late in the middle frame, his fourth of the season, pulling the home side within one after two periods. Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish collected assists. John Gibson made 30 saves.

Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Alexander Holtz scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 17-7-3 on the season. Ilya Samsonov earned the win in net with stops on 19-of-20 Anaheim attempts.

Vegas went ahead first late in the opening period when Karlsson punched home a rebound from the low slot after linemate Victor Olofsson tipped defenseman Nicolas Hague's point shot on net.

A second-round pick by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Karlsson was today named to Team Sweden's roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off alongside Anaheim's Leo Carlsson.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras left the game early in the second period following an awkward fall in front of the Anaheim net. Zegras was helped off the ice and did not return.

Theodore then pushed the Vegas edge to 2-0 moments later, lifting another rebound chance up top after Gibson had made an initial rush save against Olofsson.

Theodore, who will also compete in the 4 Nations tournament as part of Team Canada, is tied for 11th among NHL defensemen in scoring this season.

Anaheim would get on the board in the final minutes of the second period, as LaCombe used McTavish's netfront screen to beat Samsonov under the blocker from the point.

LaCombe has scored in consecutive games and now owns six points in 18 outings this season. The assist gave Gauthier three points in his last four games.

Holtz would restore the two-goal Vegas cushion early in the third though, converting a backdoor pass from Tanner Pearson on a 2-on-1 rush.

Theodore capped the scoring with an empty-netter.

The Ducks conclude a four-game homestand Friday against Minnesota.

News Feed

Carlsson Named to Sweden's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Preview: Ducks Battle Golden Knights Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Vatrano, Terry Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Sens

Preview: Ducks Hosts Sens on Sunday Night at Honda Center

Ducks Reassign Hinds to San Diego

Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in Black Friday Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Host Rival Kings for Annual Black Friday Matinee

Recap: Ducks Quiet the Kraken, Capture 5-2 Win in Seattle

Ducks to Host Third Annual Women in Sports Night at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight in Seattle

Ducks Recall Hinds from San Diego

Recap: Ducks Point Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss to Kraken

Preview: Ducks Open Home-and-Home Set vs. Seattle Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

'Coolest Guy of All Time' World War II Vet 'Papa Jake' Larson Meets the Ducks

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Sabres

Ducks to Honor 101-Year-Old World War II Veteran 'Papa Jake' Larson Friday Night

Ducks Reassign Hinds to San Diego