Recap: Ducks Stifled by Vegas in 4-1 Loss at Honda Center

Jackson LaCombe scored his sixth career NHL goal but the Ducks could not rally in the third period tonight in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.

The defeat dropped Anaheim to 10-11-3 on the season heading to the finale of a four-game homestand.

LaCombe scored the lone Anaheim goal late in the middle frame, his fourth of the season, pulling the home side within one after two periods. Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish collected assists. John Gibson made 30 saves.

Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Alexander Holtz scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 17-7-3 on the season. Ilya Samsonov earned the win in net with stops on 19-of-20 Anaheim attempts.

Vegas went ahead first late in the opening period when Karlsson punched home a rebound from the low slot after linemate Victor Olofsson tipped defenseman Nicolas Hague's point shot on net.

A second-round pick by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Karlsson was today named to Team Sweden's roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off alongside Anaheim's Leo Carlsson.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras left the game early in the second period following an awkward fall in front of the Anaheim net. Zegras was helped off the ice and did not return.