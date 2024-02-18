Recap: Ducks Routed by Leafs in 9-2 Loss

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks had no answer for the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in a lopsided 9-2 loss at Scotiabank Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 19-33-2 on the season and 1-2-0 heading to the finale of a four-game eastern road trip.

Auston Matthews, the NHL's top goal scorer, led Toronto offensively with a his 13th career hat trick - part of his first career five-point night. Matthews has hat tricks in back-to-back games and 10 points in his last five.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies, Jake McCabe, Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann all tallied multi-point efforts. Tyler Bertuzzi also scored as the Leafs won their third straight game and improved to 29-16-8 on the season. Martin Jones claimed the win in net with stops on 19-of-21 Anaheim shots.

Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome scored for Anaheim, with Strome posting his third multi-point performance in the last four games. Jakob Silfverberg, Alex Killorn and Gustav Lindstrom recorded assists. Lukas Dostal and John Gibson combined for 22 saves.

The night got off to a dreadful start for Anaheim, as Toronto raced out to an early 3-0 lead by the midway point of the opening period and would take a 4-1 cushion back to the locker room.

Matthews put the Leafs ahead three minutes in as the finisher of a centering pass by Matthew Knies, getting just enough space between him and rookie Leo Carlsson to beat Dostal from the low slot.

Matthews' two goals on the night were his league-leading 46th and 47th of the season, eight more than any other NHL player.

With four points on the night, Matthews also moved past current Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo for 50th place on the all-time U.S. scoring list. The California-born centerman is second in points per game (1.14) among Americans NHLers, trailing only Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine.

McMann scored the first of Toronto's four power-play goals just over two minutes later, using the screen of a Ducks defender in front to lift a snap shot over Dostal's glove hand.

The Maple Leafs' three power-play markers on the night moved them into a tie for sixth-most in the NHL this season (42).

McMann has scored five of his seven goals this season in the last three games (5-0=5).

McCabe then made it 3-0 for the Leafs on a faceoff set play, solving Dostal with a open shot from the right circle.

The primary helper gave Nylander points in five of his last six games.

Vatrano would briefly bring the Ducks back within two 59 seconds after McCabe's goal, converting a cross-ice saucer pass from Strome with a one-timer just over Jones' right leg pad.

Vatrano nets team-leading 24th goal of the season

The goal was Vatrano's 24th of the season, matching his career-high mark set with Florida in 2018-19. The second-year Duck also owns career-best totals in points, power-play points (16), power-play goals (10) and shorthanded points (three).

Vatrano's 10 power-play goals this season puts him tied for 11th in the NHL and are the most by a Duck in a single year since Corey Perry's 2014-15 campaign (12). Fresh off his first NHL All-Star Game appearance, Vatrano has six points in his last four games (2-4=6) and goals in consecutive outings (2-2=4). He continues to pace the Ducks in points and goals this season.

Strome's assist was his third in the last two games and his 21st of the year, third among team leaders.

With the secondary helper, Silfverberg is now six assists shy of becoming the eighth player to record 200 as a Duck.

Nylander and Matthews would push the Toronto lead to 5-1 though with power-play goals on either side of the first intermission.

Nylander first capped the raucous opening period with a wrister over Dostal's shoulder on the power-play, notching his 500th career NHL point in the process.

Gibson replaced Dostal in net after the first period.

Matthews' second of the night made it 5-1, a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

The multi-point nights made Nylander and Matthews, who have each inked long contract extensions with Toronto in the last eight months, the ninth and 10th NHLers to eclipse 70 points this season.

Bertuzzi, Matthews and McMann then pushed the home side's lead to 8-1 with second-period goals, the middle of those three clinching Matthews' hat trick.

Matthews became the player in league history with six hat tricks in a season, joining a list that includes Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemiux, Mike Bossy and Brett Hull.

The eight goals on the night marked a season high for Toronto.

Carlsson appeared to cut the Anaheim deficit to 8-2 early in the third with a rebound chance from the slot, but the goal was wiped out after a Toronto challenge for goaltender interference.

Strome scored with 4:24 to play, finishing a pass from Lindstrom behind the net after a long shift in the Toronto zone.

Lindstrom's assist was his first point as a Duck.

Strome scores, Lindstrom gets first point as a Duck

Robertson capped the scoring for Toronto with 2:06 remaining in regulation.

The Ducks conclude a four-game road trip Monday in Buffalo.

