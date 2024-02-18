Recap: Ducks Routed by Leafs in 9-2 Loss

The Ducks had no answer for the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in a lopsided 9-2 loss at Scotiabank Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 19-33-2 on the season and 1-2-0 heading to the finale of a four-game eastern road trip.

Auston Matthews, the NHL's top goal scorer, led Toronto offensively with a his 13th career hat trick - part of his first career five-point night. Matthews has hat tricks in back-to-back games and 10 points in his last five.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies, Jake McCabe, Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann all tallied multi-point efforts. Tyler Bertuzzi also scored as the Leafs won their third straight game and improved to 29-16-8 on the season. Martin Jones claimed the win in net with stops on 19-of-21 Anaheim shots.

Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome scored for Anaheim, with Strome posting his third multi-point performance in the last four games. Jakob Silfverberg, Alex Killorn and Gustav Lindstrom recorded assists. Lukas Dostal and John Gibson combined for 22 saves.

The night got off to a dreadful start for Anaheim, as Toronto raced out to an early 3-0 lead by the midway point of the opening period and would take a 4-1 cushion back to the locker room.

Matthews put the Leafs ahead three minutes in as the finisher of a centering pass by Matthew Knies, getting just enough space between him and rookie Leo Carlsson to beat Dostal from the low slot.

Matthews' two goals on the night were his league-leading 46th and 47th of the season, eight more than any other NHL player.

With four points on the night, Matthews also moved past current Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo for 50th place on the all-time U.S. scoring list. The California-born centerman is second in points per game (1.14) among Americans NHLers, trailing only Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine.

McMann scored the first of Toronto's four power-play goals just over two minutes later, using the screen of a Ducks defender in front to lift a snap shot over Dostal's glove hand.

The Maple Leafs' three power-play markers on the night moved them into a tie for sixth-most in the NHL this season (42).

McMann has scored five of his seven goals this season in the last three games (5-0=5).

McCabe then made it 3-0 for the Leafs on a faceoff set play, solving Dostal with a open shot from the right circle.

The primary helper gave Nylander points in five of his last six games.

Vatrano would briefly bring the Ducks back within two 59 seconds after McCabe's goal, converting a cross-ice saucer pass from Strome with a one-timer just over Jones' right leg pad.