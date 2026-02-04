Ducks Reassign Washe to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned center Tim Washe to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Washe, 24 (8/25/01), has scored 1-1=2 points in 13 games with Anaheim this season, including his first NHL goal and point Jan. 16 at Los Angeles and his first career assist Feb. 3 vs. Seattle. Washe made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 15, 2025 at Minnesota while appearing in two games with the Ducks in 2024-25 after signing a one-year entry-level contract following his collegiate career.

The 6-3, 212-pound forward led San Diego in goals (13), co-led in points (13-12=25), and was fourth in assists and plus/minus (+7) in 30 AHL games at the time of his recall on Jan. 7. Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract extension Aug. 4, 2025, Washe was tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among all AHL rookies. He was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, taking place Feb. 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.

The Clarkston, Mich. native captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship in 2024-25, including two assists in the championship game. Washe completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25.