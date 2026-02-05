Ducks Head Into Olympic Break on Hot Streak

Anaheim has gone 9-2-0 in its last 11 games and currently sits in a Wild Card position for the playoffs

GettyImages-2259513012

The Ducks (30-23-3, 63 points) soared into their Olympic Break with a 9-2-0 mark in the last 11 games. Anaheim and Seattle (third in the Pacific Division) hold the same number of standings points, for the Ducks hold the second Wild Card position currently via tiebreaker.

More Notes

  • The Ducks have won five straight games at Honda Center, the second five-game win streak at home this season (six consecutive wins Oct. 31-Nov. 19, 2025). Anaheim is 17-8-1 at home this season and has sold out nine consecutive games at Honda Center.
  • Anaheim has 86 goals this season by players 22-or-younger. Since the club's inaugural season in 1993-94, only one other team has scored as many through 56 games (2006-07
    Pittsburgh Penguins, 90 goals).
  • Head Coach Joel Quenneville is one win shy of becoming the second coach in NHL history (Scotty Bowman) to win 1,000 NHL games (999-595-230). Bowman’s 1,000th win came on Feb. 8, 1997 with Detroit @ Pittsburgh (6-5 in OT).
  • This is the first time in 11 years (2014-15) the Ducks have won 30 of their first 56 contests in a season.
  • Anaheim leads the NHL with seven multi-goal comebacks this season. Anaheim’s club record for multi-goal comeback wins is nine in 2013-14, while they had eight in 2014-15 and 2024-25.
  • Anaheim’s 179 goals through the first 56 games are the most by the club in 12 years, and third-most ever at this juncture (187 in 2013-14 and 180 in 2006-07). Anaheim’s 88 goals
    through the first 30 road games are tied for the most in club history (also 2014-15).
  • The Ducks will return from the Olympic Break with 26 games remaining, with 15 of those coming at Honda Center.
  • Anaheim opens a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Edmonton

News Feed

Ducks Reassign Washe to San Diego

Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's winning streak at 4

PREVIEW: Ducks Come Out and Play the Kraken in Final Game Before Olympic Break

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to San Diego

Kreider scores twice, Ducks hand Golden Knights 5th loss in row

PREVIEW: Ducks Return Home Eyeing Season Sweep of Vegas

Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with the Offspring on Tuesday, February 3

Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Start New Streak in Vancouver

Ekholm gets 1st NHL hat trick, Oilers end Ducks' winning streak at 7

Dostál Named NHL Third Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Eight in Edmonton

Sennecke completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, Ducks top Flames for 7th win in row

Gauthier, Mintyukov help Ducks hold off Kraken for 6th straight win

Ducks Team Up with Hall-of-Famer Selanne for Custom-Designed Vans on Sale Sunday, February 1

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Six Straight

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make it Five Straight in Colorado