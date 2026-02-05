Ducks Head Into Olympic Break on Hot Streak

The Ducks (30-23-3, 63 points) soared into their Olympic Break with a 9-2-0 mark in the last 11 games. Anaheim and Seattle (third in the Pacific Division) hold the same number of standings points, for the Ducks hold the second Wild Card position currently via tiebreaker.
More Notes
- The Ducks have won five straight games at Honda Center, the second five-game win streak at home this season (six consecutive wins Oct. 31-Nov. 19, 2025). Anaheim is 17-8-1 at home this season and has sold out nine consecutive games at Honda Center.
- Anaheim has 86 goals this season by players 22-or-younger. Since the club's inaugural season in 1993-94, only one other team has scored as many through 56 games (2006-07
Pittsburgh Penguins, 90 goals).
- Head Coach Joel Quenneville is one win shy of becoming the second coach in NHL history (Scotty Bowman) to win 1,000 NHL games (999-595-230). Bowman’s 1,000th win came on Feb. 8, 1997 with Detroit @ Pittsburgh (6-5 in OT).
- This is the first time in 11 years (2014-15) the Ducks have won 30 of their first 56 contests in a season.
- Anaheim leads the NHL with seven multi-goal comebacks this season. Anaheim’s club record for multi-goal comeback wins is nine in 2013-14, while they had eight in 2014-15 and 2024-25.
- Anaheim’s 179 goals through the first 56 games are the most by the club in 12 years, and third-most ever at this juncture (187 in 2013-14 and 180 in 2006-07). Anaheim’s 88 goals
through the first 30 road games are tied for the most in club history (also 2014-15).
- The Ducks will return from the Olympic Break with 26 games remaining, with 15 of those coming at Honda Center.
- Anaheim opens a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Edmonton