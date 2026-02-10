Ducks to Host Fourth Annual Women in Sports Weekend March 7-8 at Honda Center

In celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day (Feb. 4, 2026), the Ducks will host their fourth annual Women in Sports Weekend presented by Columbia Bank on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at Honda Center. In honor of International Women's Day (Mar. 8, 2026) and Women’s History Month, the two-day event will unite hundreds of local students, professionals and athletes seeking to learn, network and connect with Olympians, keynote speakers and industry leaders.

The weekend begins March 7 with the debut of the Ducks’ first-ever Women’s Beginner Hockey Camp, held on the ice at Honda Center. Participants will be coached by Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, and Courtney Kennedy, a two-time Olympian and current head coach of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team.

Camp participants will receive an exclusive Women in Sports commemorative jersey and lunch, tour the Ducks locker room, take part in an on-ice skills clinic and play a game at Honda Center. The experience also includes a Coaches’ Chalk Talk in the Ducks video room, where Bellamy and Kennedy will break down hockey concepts and answer questions to help players grow on and off the ice.

Kennedy recently completed her first season as skills coach for the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Fleet after 17 seasons on the coaching staff at Boston College. She also served as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, which earned a silver medal in Beijing. As a player, Kennedy won silver at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and bronze in 2006.

Bellamy is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished defensemen in U.S. women’s hockey history. A pillar of Team USA for more than a decade, she appeared in four Olympic Games (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), served as an alternate captain and earned a reputation for her poise, physicality and elite two-way play. She is also a three-time IIHF World Champion.

Women’s Beginner Hockey Camp ticket packages, which include one Terrace-level ticket to the March 8 Ducks game, are on sale now starting at $250. Space is limited. To register, AnaheimDucks.com/WISCamp.

The Ducks will also host two Try Hockey for Free events in conjunction with USA Hockey’s Hockey Across America celebration on March 7. Girls Try Hockey for Free will be held for girls 4-12 years old at The Rinks - KHS from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Women’s Try Hockey for Free will be held at Honda Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. All gear and skates will be provided.

To register for the Women’s Try Hockey for Free event on March 7, visit this link.

To register for the Girls Try Hockey for Free event, visit this link.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Ducks game on Sunday, March 8 (6 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues) will serve as Women in Sports Night presented by Columbia Bank, honoring inspirational women across all sports. The evening will feature a ceremonial puck drop, intermission signing opportunities with elite athletes and continued in-game recognition of trailblazers in women’s and girls’ sports.

The Ducks will host an in-game auction featuring autographed Ducks memorabilia, with all proceeds benefiting Girl Scouts of Orange County. The auction will open on Saturday, March 7 at noon and close Monday, March 9 at noon. Fans can bid or donate by texting DUCKS to 76278 or visiting Ducks.GiveSmart.com.

Prior to puck drop on Women in Sports Night, the Ducks and Columbia Bank will host a special pregame networking mixer across from Honda Center at the ARTIC beginning at 4 p.m. The event is designed to foster professional development in a relaxed, welcoming setting and includes light refreshments and opportunities for attendees to connect with representative from numerous organizations across Southern California, including the Anaheim Ducks, San Diego Gulls, Honda Center and OCVIBE.

Opening remarks for the networking mixer will feature representatives from Columbia Bank, the presenting partner of the Ducks’ Fly Her Way program. The Fly Her Way initiative is dedicated to empowering girls and women through the sport of hockey by building confidence, teamwork and leadership.

Access to the pregame networking mixer and a game ticket are included with the purchase of a Women in Sports Night Pack at AnaheimDucks.com/WISNight.