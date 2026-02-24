Ducks to Host First Flight Field Trip for Nearly 7,000 Students Thursday at Honda Center

The Ducks will host their largest S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) event of the year - the First Flight Field Trip. Nearly 7,000 local elementary students (grades 3-6) from more than 70 schools will converge upon Honda Center this Thursday, Feb. 26 for a day of education and hockey all based on this year's theme, Light the Lamp! The award-winning educational program will explore the science behind the goal light. Special guests for the First Flight Field Trip include appearances from Anaheim Ducks players and mascot Wild Wing.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the arena at Honda Center where students will have the opportunity to watch the Anaheim Ducks practice on the ice. Following practice, players will lead on-ice activities demonstrating the properties of electricity and circuitry and its importance to delivering an exciting atmosphere at Anaheim Ducks games. First Flight encourages students to engage in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through a variety of activities and demonstrations. STEM education is a fundamental part of the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program and is utilized to ignite students' interest and passion in the STEM fields.

During the First Flight Field Trip, students will refer to a workbook which explores how STEM-based concepts affect their daily lives, connecting those examples to Anaheim Ducks game-specific scenarios. With the combination of the First Flight workbook, Light the Lamp!, classroom kit and live demonstrations with players, students will learn the importance of electricity, engineering, and circuit design. The Ducks have also partnered with several local educational organizations and civic-minded corporations, including Orange County Waste & Recycling, to supplement lessons found in the First Flight workbook (a complete list of participants is included below).

Recognized as an educational event for all ages by the California State Assembly and as a contributor to informal education by the National Science Teachers' Association, the First Flight Field Trip is completely free to participating schools and students, and the curriculum has been designed to meet the state's educational content standards for grades 3-6. The S.C.O.R.E. program is the primary beneficiary of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. It was developed in 2005 with the goal of promoting and cultivating healthy living and academic excellence to all students in Southern California.

For more information regarding the First Flight Field Trip, please visit DucksScore.com.

