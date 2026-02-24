Ducks Recall Moore, Washe from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled defenseman Ian Moore and center Tim Washe from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Moore, 24 (1/4/02), has recorded 2-7=9 points with 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 41 games with the Ducks this season, scoring his first career NHL goal Nov. 6 at Dallas. In 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Moore has recorded 2-8=10 points with a +1 rating. The 6-3, 205-pound defenseman made his NHL debut with Anaheim at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, appearing in three contests while recording his first NHL point (assist) April 16, 2025 at Winnipeg.

Signed to a two-year entry-level contract on April 12, 2025, Moore appeared in four contests with the Gulls this season. He earned 1-4=5 points in 13 career AHL games with San Diego. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (67th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Moore completed his four-year collegiate career at Harvard University last season with 9-47=56 points in 122 games from 2021-25.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native represented Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship, earning one assist in five tournament games. He also helped the Chicago Steel (USHL) to a Clark Cup championship in 2020-21.

Washe, 24 (8/25/01), has scored 1-1=2 points in 13 games with Anaheim this season, including his first NHL goal and point Jan. 16 at Los Angeles and his first career assist Feb. 3 vs. Seattle. Washe made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 15, 2025 at Minnesota while appearing in two games with the Ducks in 2024-25 after signing a one-year entry-level contract following his collegiate career.

The 6-3, 212-pound forward led San Diego rookies in scoring (14-13=27), goals, assists and plus/minus (+6) while he ranked tied for second in goals, tied for second in points-per-game (0.75) and fourth in plus/minus among all Gulls skaters at the time of his recall. Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract extension Aug. 4, 2025, he ranked fifth in goals among all AHL rookies. Washe made his AHL All-Star debut Feb. 10-11 in Rockford, Ill., becoming the sixth Gulls rookie in franchise history to be named an AHL All-Star.

The Clarkston, Mich. native captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship in 2024-25, including two assists in the championship game. Washe completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25.