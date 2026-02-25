Ducks Back in Action Wednesday vs. Edmonton

Anaheim is 17-8-1 at home this season and has sold out nine consecutive games at Honda Center entering Wednesday

The Ducks (30-23-3, 63 points) return to action tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. the Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center (7:30 p.m.). 

Head Coach Joel Quenneville currently has 999 regular season wins as an NHL head coach. He sits one win shy of becoming the second coach in NHL history to record 1,000 wins, with only Scotty Bowman reaching the milestone (1,244 wins).

Anaheim currently holds the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference. This marks the latest point in a season that the club has occupied a playoff spot since 2017-18.

Anaheim has 26 games remaining in 2025-26, with 15 contests on home ice and 11 on the road. Anaheim's remaining schedule will see the Ducks face nine teams currently in a playoff position.

The Ducks entered the Olympic Break with a 9-2-0 record their last 11 games and have won five straight games at Honda Center entering play tomorrow, the second five-game win streak at home this season (six consecutive wins Oct. 31-Nov. 19, 2025). Anaheim is 17-8-1 at home this season and has sold out nine consecutive games at Honda Center entering Wednesday.

