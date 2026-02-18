Ducks Assign Moore to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Ian Moore to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Moore, 24 (1/4/02), has recorded 2-7=9 points with 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 41 games with the Ducks this season, scoring his first career NHL goal Nov. 6 at Dallas. In 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Moore has recorded 2-8=10 points with a +1 rating. The 6-3, 205-pound defenseman made his NHL debut with Anaheim at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, appearing in three contests while recording his first NHL point (assist) April 16, 2025 at Winnipeg.

Signed to a two-year entry-level contract on April 12, 2025, Moore began 2025-26 with San Diego, appearing in one contest with the Gulls. He has earned 1-4=5 points in 10 career AHL games with San Diego. Moore completed his four-year collegiate career at Harvard University last season with 9-47=56 points in 122 games from 2021-25.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native was selected by Anaheim in the third round (67th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He represented Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship, earning one assist in five tournament games. He also helped the Chicago Steel (USHL) to a Clark Cup championship in 2020-21.

