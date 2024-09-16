Recap: Ducks Prospects Fall 7-2 to Sharks in Rookie Faceoff

Cutter Gauthier and Yegor Sidorov each scored for the second straight game but the Ducks could not rally for a third-period comeback tonight in El Segundo, falling 7-2 to the San Jose Sharks in the second game of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

The loss dropped the Ducks to 1-1-0 heading to the tournament finale Monday afternoon against the host Kings.

Gauthier and Sidorov provided the offense for Anaheim with their second goals of the tournament. Carey Terrance, Sam Colangelo, Nico Myatovic and Noah Warren recorded assists. Vyacheslav Buteyets made 24 saves.

Quentin Musty scored a hat trick for the Sharks, including a pair of power-play goals that bookending the second intermission. Jeremie Bucheler, Nolan Burke, Kasper Halttunnen and Colton Roberts also scored. Gabriel Carriere earned the win in net with saves on 21-of-23 Anaheim attempts.

After Bucheler opened the scoring for San Jose midway through the first period, Gauthier responded for Anaheim with a buzzer-beating power-play marker in the frame's final moments - a one-timer from Terrance in the right faceoff circle.