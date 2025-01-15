Recap: Ducks Offense Held Quiet in 3-0 Loss to Caps

The Ducks could not slow down one of the NHL's hottest teams tonight in D.C., falling 3-0 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 18-21-5 on the season and 1-3-0 on a season-long six-game road trip.

John Gibson made 22 saves in his 17th start of the season. Gibson is now five appearances shy of becoming the first netminder in franchise history to play 500 games as a Duck.

Brandon Duhaime, John Carlson and Ethen Frank scored for the home side, helping the Caps extend their point streak to eight games and improve to 29-10-5 on the season. Former Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson, now in his first season with Washington, earned his fifth career NHL shutout with 19 saves.

Duhaime opened the scoring for Washington seven minutes into the first period, punching home a rebound through a swarm of bodies just beyond the Anaheim crease.

With an assist, defenseman Jacob Chychrun became the fastest blueliner in Washington franchise history to collect 30 points with the team. Chychrun is third among all NHL defensemen in goals and 12th in points.

It would be the other offensively minded veteran Washington defender who doubled the lead later in the first though as Carlson batted down a loose puck in the slot before quickly firing a wrister over Gibson's glove to make it 2-0 Caps.

Carlson, who recorded his 700th career point last week with an assist in Washington's shootout loss to Buffalo, owns 28 points in 44 games this season.

Frank extended the lead to three in the final minute of the middle frame. The 26-year-old rookie owns three points in his first three NHL appearances.

Anaheim would have its chances at getting back in the game early in the third, but Thompson came up with a clutch save on center Isac Lundestrom moments after defenseman Brian Dumoulin rang the crossbar - ultimately keeping the Ducks off the scoreboard.

The Ducks continue a six-game road trip Thursday in Tampa Bay.