Recap: Ducks Can't Rally in Third, Fall 3-2 to Vegas

Brock McGinn scored a first-period goal but the Ducks could not build on that early lead tonight in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 5-8-2 on the season and 3-5-0 on home ice.

McGinn and Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks, the latter bringing the home side back within one in the game's final minute. Brett Leason tallied two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. Lukas Dostal stopped 37-of-40 Vegas shots in his 12th start of the new campaign.

Nicolas Roy, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 10-4-2 and have now earned standings points in four of their last five games (3-1-1). Goaltender Adin Hill earned his seventh win of the season with 22 saves.

Anaheim nearly went ahead less than three minutes into the action, when Carlsson beat Hill clean from the high slot through Alex Killorn's netfront screen, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced out of play.

Anaheim instead briefly claimed the lead late in the period, as McGinn won the race to a rebound in the slot and punched it home through both Lundestrom and Hill at the Vegas crease.