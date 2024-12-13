Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in 3-2 Loss to Leafs

Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano scored, but the Ducks could not mount a third-period comeback tonight in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-14-3 on the season and pushed the club's winless skid to five games.
LaCombe and Vatrano provided the Anaheim offense, each bringing the Ducks back within one in a comeback effort that ultimately fell just short. Ryan Strome notched two assists. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves in his 17th appearance of the season.