Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in 3-2 Loss to Leafs

Veteran winger Max Pacioretty powered the Toronto attack with a two goals and an assist. William Nylander also scored, his team-leading 18th goal of the season, helping the Maple Leafs improve to 18-9-2 on the season. Goaltenders Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz combined to stop 26-of-28 Anaheim shots.

Toronto jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period on goals by Pacioretty and Nylander, the latter a puck batted into the net out of mid-air from just outside the crease.

The Leafs improved to 12-1-1 on the season when scoring first. Anaheim owns a 9-4-3 record when opening the scoring, but just a 1-9-1 mark when conceding the game's first goal.

A 17-year pro back from two Achilles tears, Pacioretty's three-point performance was his first since Dec. 2021.

Anaheim got back within one before intermission though, as Vatrano beat Stolarz, his former teammate, blocker side from the top of the right circle for a power-play goal.