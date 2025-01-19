Recap: Ducks Blanked by Panthers, Fall 3-0 in Road Trip Finale

The Ducks fired 34 shots on net but could get nothing past goaltender Spencer Knight today in a 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 18-22-6 on the season and capped a season-long six-game road trip at 1-4-1.

John Gibson turned aside 43-of-45 Florida shots in his 18th start of the season. Gibson is now five appearances shy of becoming the first goaltender to play 500 games as a Duck.

Jesper Boqvist, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers, who improved to 27-17-3 and moved within one point of the Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead. Knight stopped all 34 Anaheim shots for his fifth career shutout.

Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom left the game late in the first period on a knee-to-knee hit by Florida's Sam Reinhart. Lundestrom was helped off the ice and did not return. Reinhart was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing on the play, a ruling immediately confirmed by review, and ejected from the game.

Boqvist put Florida ahead just past the midway point of a second period full of scoring chances but light on goals. Right after a strong shift in the offensive zone for the Ducks fourth line, the Panthers would strike on the counter attack with Boqvist beating Gibson off the rush on left wing.

Boqvist's goal was his 11th of the season, marking a new career high for the 26-year-old Swede in his first year as a Panther. Former Duck blueliner Dmitry Kulikov collected an assist on the opening goal.

Anaheim's best looks of the middle frame would both come from Vatrano, a breakaway and subsequent rebound chance that Knight shut down in net, and then a backdoor opportunity that Panthers forward Mackie Samoskevich broke up at the last second.

Lundell doubled the home side's advantage early in the third with a big insurance goal, a wrister from the slot that Gibson got a piece of, but could not keep from trickling just over the line.

Forsling hit the empty net with six seconds to play, sealing Florida's 3-0 win.

The Ducks open a three-game homestand Tuesday against Florida.