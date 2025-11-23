Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

Forward wins it at 3:57, Dostal makes 29 saves; Vegas extends point streak to 6

Golden Knights at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored at 3:57 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Saturday.

Gauthier, who also had an assist, turned and scored after a loose puck came to him alone in front of the net.

Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry also each had a goal and an assist, and Olen Zellweger scored for the Ducks (14-7-1), who have won three of four. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.

Shea Theodore, Braeden Bowman and Tomas Hertl scored, and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights (10-4-7), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Akira Schmid made 28 saves.

Theodore gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 3:25 of the first period, taking advantage of a screen by Bowman to score on a one-timer from just inside the blue line.

Bowman extended it to 2-0 at 4:37 with a goal in his third straight game. He was in front of the crease when he scored on a loose puck with a backhand, his fourth goal in his sixth NHL game.

The Ducks then scored two goals 34 seconds apart to tie it 2-2.

LaCombe cut it to 2-1 at 7:43 on a one-timer from above the right circle after Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin broke up a breakaway by Beckett Sennecke, who was able to retrieve the puck and find LaCombe.

Zellweger tied it 2-2 at 8:17 when he hit the top right corner of the net with a wrist shot from the left circle off a rush.

Hertl’s power-play goal moved the Golden Knights back in front 3-2 at 17:59, scoring on a tip from in front of the crease.

Terry tied it 3-3 at 13:50 of the second period when he scored off a feed from Leo Carlsson to finish a 2-on-1 rush.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Ducks and Golden Knights Battle for Pacific Division Lead

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Welcome Senators to Honda Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Keep the Momentum Going vs. Bruins

Terry ties it late, Ducks defeat Mammoth in OT to end 3-game skid

Ducks Launch Six-Game Homestand Tonight Against Utah

Wallstedt makes 28 saves for 2nd straight shutout, Wild blank Ducks

Ducks Look to Get Back in the Win Column in Minnesota

DeBrincat gets 3 points, Red Wings pull away from Ducks to end 3-game skid

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to San Diego

Ducks Look to Get Back on Track in Search of Season Sweep of Detroit

Ducks Win Streak Ends in Denver

GAMEDAY: Ducks Go for Eighth Straight Win in Colorado

Carlsson Named One of the NHL's 'Three Stars' of the Week

Carlsson extends point streak to 10, Ducks defeat Jets for 7th win in row

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Win Seventh Straight in Face Off Against Jets

Ducks recover, defeat Golden Knights in OT for 6th straight win