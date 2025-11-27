Ducks Recall Husso From San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the San Diego Gulls

Ville Husso_Preseason_2025-26

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has placed forward Mikael Granlund on Injured Reserve (IR).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 71-46-19 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 145 career NHL games (138 starts) with Anaheim (2024-present), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). Signed to a two-year contract extension by Anaheim on June 29, 2025, Husso went 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .925 SV% in four appearances (three starts) with Anaheim in 2024-25.

Acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025, Husso began 2025-26 with San Diego, posting a 6-4-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and .908 SV% in 13 appearances. At the time of his recall, he co-led the AHL in shutouts and appearances. In 22 appearances with San Diego since his acquisition by Anaheim, Husso is 13-6-3 with five shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .908 SV% in 22 games. His five shutouts are tied for the most in San Diego Gulls AHL history (also Lukas Dostal).

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 72-64-19 with 18 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .909 SV% in 165 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. He helped Finland to bronze at the 2013 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2018 World Championship.

