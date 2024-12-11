Preview: Ducks Visit Canadian Capital for Battle vs. Sens

Two nights later the Ducks expect to add another weapon to the lineup, this time with the return of center Leo Carlsson, who has not played since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 25 vs. Seattle.

"Leo is a dynamic player, he's got the size, length and skill," Cronin said. "Anytime you get somebody back into the lineup like that, it's going to add some offense to our team and we've obviously struggled this year with the offensive part of the game. So I think that'll give us a good boost."

Meanwhile on the bench tonight is a Sens team closing out a four-game homestand and looking to respond from Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Isles.

“We're definitely heading in the right direction here,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot told NHL.com's Callum Fraser. “We won [two] games in a row. We were going good. And to be honest with you, I feel like I'd be ready to say we were going good as well tonight. I think we didn't give them a whole lot, and you’ve got to give them credit. When they had a chance, they found the back of the net.”

Ottawa outshot New York 31-13 in the loss, but could get just two past Isles All-Star goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

“I mean, we played really well,” forward Adam Gaudette told Fraser. “Lots of chances from all the lines, but, you know, some days they just don't go in. I think we played really well, played to our game plan and that's a couple games in a row where we played to how we want to play.”

Ottawa (12-13-2, 26 points) sits fifth in the Atlantic Division.