Preview: Ducks Visit Canadian Capital for Battle vs. Sens

The Ducks will brave the winter weather tonight for a trip to the Canadian capital, facing off with the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim continues its tour of northeast Canada tonight after earning one point in the trip opener, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Troy Terry scored twice for the Ducks, but Anaheim would not be able to break through for a late go-ahead goal in the third or overtime despite good looks for Terry and linemate Frank Vatrano.
"The first period was one of the best periods we've played," head coach Greg Cronin said. "It resembled the way we were playing when we've been winning. Montreal came back in the second and controlled most of that, but we took control of the game in the third. In overtime, we had plenty of shots and opportunities, we just couldn't score."