Preview: Ducks Visit Canadian Capital for Battle vs. Sens

The Ducks will brave the winter weather tonight for a trip to the Canadian capital, facing off with the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Anaheim continues its tour of northeast Canada tonight after earning one point in the trip opener, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Troy Terry scored twice for the Ducks, but Anaheim would not be able to break through for a late go-ahead goal in the third or overtime despite good looks for Terry and linemate Frank Vatrano.

"The first period was one of the best periods we've played," head coach Greg Cronin said. "It resembled the way we were playing when we've been winning. Montreal came back in the second and controlled most of that, but we took control of the game in the third. In overtime, we had plenty of shots and opportunities, we just couldn't score."

Terry provided the Anaheim offense as part of one of his best games of the season, with a game-high 14 shot attempts - including an overtime chance from the high slot that rang the crossbar.

"He was terrific, and he played well defensively, too," Cronin said. "When he's skating and he's being efficient with his puck decisions, he's going to be the best player on the ice most nights."

The visit to Montreal also marked the Ducks debut of recent trade acquisition Jacob Trouba, who skated on the club's top defensive pair alongside veteran Cam Fowler. Trouba, long-known for his physical prowess and defensive tenacity, finished the night with five hits, two takeaways and one blocked shot in 22:35 of ice-time, second-most among Ducks blueliners.

"I thought he got really good as the game went on," Cronin said. "He got more involved offensively in the third period. I thought he was physical. That showed up a bit more in the third period. [For him], it's a new team and new friends. All of those things are probably spinning around his head, and I think he did a really good job playing his game, which is physical and keeping a simple first pass."

Two nights later the Ducks expect to add another weapon to the lineup, this time with the return of center Leo Carlsson, who has not played since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 25 vs. Seattle.

"Leo is a dynamic player, he's got the size, length and skill," Cronin said. "Anytime you get somebody back into the lineup like that, it's going to add some offense to our team and we've obviously struggled this year with the offensive part of the game. So I think that'll give us a good boost."

Meanwhile on the bench tonight is a Sens team closing out a four-game homestand and looking to respond from Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Isles.

“We're definitely heading in the right direction here,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot told NHL.com's Callum Fraser. “We won [two] games in a row. We were going good. And to be honest with you, I feel like I'd be ready to say we were going good as well tonight. I think we didn't give them a whole lot, and you’ve got to give them credit. When they had a chance, they found the back of the net.”

Ottawa outshot New York 31-13 in the loss, but could get just two past Isles All-Star goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

“I mean, we played really well,” forward Adam Gaudette told Fraser. “Lots of chances from all the lines, but, you know, some days they just don't go in. I think we played really well, played to our game plan and that's a couple games in a row where we played to how we want to play.”

Ottawa (12-13-2, 26 points) sits fifth in the Atlantic Division.

