Preview: Ducks to Complete Northeast Road Trip after Fowler Trade

The Ducks will cap a four-game northeast road trip tonight with a battle against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Anaheim hits the ice after announcing a significant trade early Saturday morning, a deal that sent longtime Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler to St. Louis.

“This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization,” Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said. “He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have and will continue to leave a positive impact on our fans and community."

Fowler departs Anaheim as the club's all-time leader in games played, points, goals and assists by a defenseman. This season, he collected four assists in 17 games.

"After meeting with Cam several times over the last few months, it became clear to both of us it may be time for a change," Verbeek said. "As usual, Cam handled the process with professionalism and remained committed to the Ducks. Cam and his family deserve nothing but the best going forward, and we wish them the best of luck.”

The move opens more ice time for a trio of young Ducks defenseman, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger and Jackson LaCombe, trying to establish themselves in full-time NHL roles.

"[LaCombe] was terrific," Cronin said Thursday night. "He didn't play in Ottawa so he had a lot jump in his legs. Jackson has put on a pretty good streak here over the last six or seven games. When they drafted him, I think this was the expectation they had for when he came in. He's a good offensive guy to have for us. He's got four or five goals. Hopefully he can keep it going."

With Fowler now on the move, the Ducks visit Columbus for the road trip finale - hoping to respond from three straight defeats and head back home with two points in hand. Anaheim fell 3-2 to Toronto on Thursday, responding to an early deficit to get within one but ultimately unable to find a late equalizer.

"We skated more (than in Ottawa the night before)," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I said after the Ottawa game, Ottawa was skating 100 miles per hour and we were skating about 60. Tonight, we had pace and urgency. You worry, when you get in late at night (on a back-to-back), about energy starting to drop. I thought at the start of the third period, we lost a little bit of our energy but we brought it back there midway through the third. It's unfortunate we couldn't get a point."