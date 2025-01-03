Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight in Edmonton

"Our defense has been blocking shots and our penalty kill in general has been great," Terry said. "[Jackson] LaCombe has been great for us. Ryan Strome keeps making great plays and finding me out there. We got a lot of good performances from a lot of different guys. It feels like every game we have different guys stepping up.

"That was a character win against a good team in their building."

Anaheim now turns its attention to a rematch in Edmonton, looking to replicate last week's 5-3 comeback win over the Oilers at Honda Center. The Ducks trailed 3-1 early in the second period after a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl, but would then rally for four unanswered goals - highlighted by Strome's game-winner with less than three minutes to play.

"We just got the timely scoring," Strome said that night. "Some great plays at great times...It feels like this year we are going toe-to-toe with these teams whether it is Colorado, Winnipeg, or [Edmonton]. I know it is [early in the season], but I think it is a really good sign that we are playing them straight up and down and competing."

The Oilers have played just once since that visit to Orange County, bouncing back with a 4-1 win in Utah on New Year's Eve.

“You look at our record and where we are in the standings, and two big, big reasons are [Connor McDavid and Draisaitl]," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch told NHL.com's Gerry Moddejonge. "How well they’ve played at both ends of the rink and then also producing offensively every single night. Very rarely are they held off the scoresheet, and you have success when your best players are your best players. And those two are our best players."

Edmonton (22-12-3, 47 points) sits third in the Pacific Division.