Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight in Edmonton

2024-25_ADHC_Gameday_TWTFB_1920x1080 (1)
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will shoot for their fourth straight win, on the road against a divisional foe, tonight taking on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

PUCK DROP: 6 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim caps its brief two-game road trip riding the high of another thrilling comeback win, this time a 4-3 OT triumph against the first-place Winnipeg Jets. The Ducks fell behind with just over two minutes to play in regulation but would answer on the very next shift with a clutch goal from captain Radko Gudas, a one-timer from the point that forced overtime.

"We have a group that refuses to quit," Gudas said of the team's third comeback win in the last two weeks. "We work hard and we're starting to trust the process...This team works hard, and that's a good feeling coming into games."

Highlights from Anaheim's 4-3 win in Winnipeg

“We’re digging, scraping and clawing" added head coach Greg Cronin. “We have a hard time scoring and I thought [Thursday] was a really good bounce [back] after we get down 2-0. The good thing is the bench was staying calm and positive

"We were very fortunate to get the third goal on the pulled goalie there. I don’t know how it went in, but I think we just have a really good mentality as a team. We don’t get too rattled by what the score is.”

The win was Anaheim's seventh third-period comeback of the season and its fourth multi-goal comeback, both good for second in the NHL.

"The difference this year, when we go down a goal there with two minutes left, we have a little bit more swagger and confidence that we're OK and can still tie this game up," said Troy Terry, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime. "No matter where the game is at, we have confidence in the group that we can pull it off."

The two-goal night pushed Terry's scoring streak to four games and made him the first Duck to eclipse 30 points on the season. Terry leads the team in nearly every offensive category, including points, goals and assists, but was quick Thursday night to point out his group's well-rounded effort.

Troy Terry, Radko Gudas on Anaheim's OT win over Winnipeg

"Our defense has been blocking shots and our penalty kill in general has been great," Terry said. "[Jackson] LaCombe has been great for us. Ryan Strome keeps making great plays and finding me out there. We got a lot of good performances from a lot of different guys. It feels like every game we have different guys stepping up.

"That was a character win against a good team in their building."

Anaheim now turns its attention to a rematch in Edmonton, looking to replicate last week's 5-3 comeback win over the Oilers at Honda Center. The Ducks trailed 3-1 early in the second period after a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl, but would then rally for four unanswered goals - highlighted by Strome's game-winner with less than three minutes to play.

"We just got the timely scoring," Strome said that night. "Some great plays at great times...It feels like this year we are going toe-to-toe with these teams whether it is Colorado, Winnipeg, or [Edmonton]. I know it is [early in the season], but I think it is a really good sign that we are playing them straight up and down and competing."

The Oilers have played just once since that visit to Orange County, bouncing back with a 4-1 win in Utah on New Year's Eve.

“You look at our record and where we are in the standings, and two big, big reasons are [Connor McDavid and Draisaitl]," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch told NHL.com's Gerry Moddejonge. "How well they’ve played at both ends of the rink and then also producing offensively every single night. Very rarely are they held off the scoresheet, and you have success when your best players are your best players. And those two are our best players."

Edmonton (22-12-3, 47 points) sits third in the Pacific Division.

News Feed

Recap: Terry, Gudas Lead Ducks to Third Straight Win

Preview: Ducks Open New Year Tonight in Winnipeg

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from AHL San Diego

Recap: Strome Nets Another Game-Winner as Ducks Down Devils 3-2

Preview: Ducks Ring in New Year Tonight vs. Devils

Ducks Reassign Goaltender Clang to AHL San Diego

Recap: Strome Scores Decisive Goal as Ducks Rally for Comeback Win

Preview: Ducks Cap Holiday Weekend Back-to-Back Today vs. Oilers

Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Tough-Luck Late Goal, Fall 3-1 to Flyers

Ducks Recall Goaltender Clang from AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Return from Holiday Break, Host Flyers for Saturday Matinee

Recap: Ducks Fall 3-1 to Vegas in Final Game Before Holiday Break

Preview: Ducks Visit Vegas for Final Game Before Holidays

Recap: Ducks Rally for Shootout Win in First Visit to Utah

Preview: Ducks Pay First Visit to Utah for Sunday Matinee

Recap: Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Avs

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win, Host Avs at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Rally for Dramatic Comeback Win over League-Leading Jets