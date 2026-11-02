Ducks Recall Myatovic from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled left wing Nico Myatovic from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, left wing A.J. Greer has been placed on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury.

Myatovic, 21 (12/1/04), co-led San Diego in goals (5) and was tied for third in points (5-3=8) after appearing in 11 AHL games at the time of his recall. The 6-2, 207-pound forward has appeared in 158 career AHL games with the Gulls, recording 22-24=46 points and 56 penalty minutes (PIM). He set AHL career highs in points in each of the past two seasons in 2025-26 (7-12=19) and 2024-25 (10-9=19).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Myatovic collected 46-75=121 points with a +47 rating in 181 games across four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2020-24. The Prince George, B.C. native helped Seattle to a WHL championship and appearance in the 2023 Memorial Cup. He scored 30-30=60 points with a +43 rating and 41 PIM in 68 regular-season games in 2022-23.