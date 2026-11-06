Mintyukov, Sennecke Power Ducks to 5-4 Victory Over Oilers

After Sennecke had given the Ducks a 5-2 lead early in the third period, Kasperi Kapanen began the comeback attempt by scoring a power-play goal with 3:36 remaining.

Leon Draisaitl then cut it to 5-4 with 44 seconds left in the third, receiving a cross-crease pass through the seam from Connor McDavid and scoring past Laurent Brossoit’s glove with Matt Tomkins on the bench for the extra attacker.

The Oilers then possessed the puck off the ensuing face-off, but they weren't able to find the tying goal.

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, including his ninth goal in his past four games, and Pavel Mintyukov had two goals and an assist for the Ducks (8-7-1), who have earned a point in four of their past five games (3-1-1). Brossoit made 23 saves.

McDavid had a goal and three assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 17 games, and Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist and for the Oilers (11-3-3), who had their point streak end at five (3-0-2). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists, and Tomkins made 16 saves.

Gauthier put the Ducks on the board 1-0 on the power play at 9:26 of the first period, taking a pass across the slot from Jackson LaCombe and scoring short side underneath Tomkins’ right arm. The goal marked Gauthier's seventh power-play goal in four games after he scored two on the man-advantage in each of his previous three games.

Bouchard tied it 1-1 on the power play with 19 seconds left in the period, taking a pass from behind the net from McDavid and scoring on a wrist shot, high glove side from the slot. The goal was Bouchard’s third in as many games to extend his scoring streak to three games.

McDavid put Edmonton ahead 2-1 short-handed at 2:34 of the second period, driving in 1-on-1 against Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko before taking a shot in the slot and batting his own rebound in out of midair past Brossoit for his 10th goal of the season.

Mintyukov tied it 2-2 at 3:37, sending a shot in off the stick of Oilers forward Mathieu Joseph, and then scored again at 6:15 to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead, cleaning up the rebound past Tomkins’ blocker from in close off a point-blank shot by Judd Caulfield.

Sennecke made it 4-2 with 38 seconds remaining in the period, taking a cross-crease pass from Tristan Luneau and lifting it over the extended left pad of Tomkins.

Sennecke then extended the lead to 5-2 at 1:42 of the third period, completing a tic-tac-toe play on passes from Gauthier and Carlsson, and then sending the puck in on a one-timer at the right post.