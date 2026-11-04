Ducks Making Franchise History

In their 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, the Ducks recorded five-plus goals in five straight games for the first time in franchise history.

The Ducks' power play is 10-for-12 over the last three games (83.3%). Anaheim is the first team in recorded NHL history (since power-play totals began being tracked in 1977-78) to score 10 or more power-play goals with a conversion rate above 80% over a three-game span. The Ducks now have the league’s top power play at 38% for the season.

Anaheim also became the 10th team in NHL history to have three+ power-play goals in three straight games. The 10 total PP goals marks a first in franchise history and the most by any NHL team since Minnesota had 10 in three games from Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2008.

This marks the first time in club history that Anaheim has scored five goals (of any kind) in five consecutive games, also matching the club record with 27 goals in those five contests.

Gauthier on Fire

Cutter Gauthier became the first player in club history with consecutive hat tricks, while also becoming the first player in NHL history to record three consecutive games with multiple PP goals (6 total). He is the ninth player in 20 NHL seasons to record consecutive hat tricks.

He is also the seventh player age 22 or younger to have eight-plus goals in a three-game span in the last 100 years, joining Patrik Laine (2018), Teemu Selanne (1993), Mario Lemieux (1988), Wayne Gretzky (1981 & 1984), Mike Foligno (1980) and Mike Bossy (1978).