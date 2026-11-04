Ducks Making Franchise History

Anaheim recorded five-plus goals in five straight games for the first time in franchise history and became the 10th team in NHL history to have three-plus power-play goals in three straight games

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In their 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, the Ducks recorded five-plus goals in five straight games for the first time in franchise history. 

The Ducks' power play is 10-for-12 over the last three games (83.3%). Anaheim is the first team in recorded NHL history (since power-play totals began being tracked in 1977-78) to score 10 or more power-play goals with a conversion rate above 80% over a three-game span. The Ducks now have the league’s top power play at 38% for the season.

Anaheim also became the 10th team in NHL history to have three+ power-play goals in three straight games. The 10 total PP goals marks a first in franchise history and the most by any NHL team since Minnesota had 10 in three games from Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2008.

This marks the first time in club history that Anaheim has scored five goals (of any kind) in five consecutive games, also matching the club record with 27 goals in those five contests.

Gauthier on Fire

Cutter Gauthier became the first player in club history with consecutive hat tricks, while also becoming the first player in NHL history to record three consecutive games with multiple PP goals (6 total). He is the ninth player in 20 NHL seasons to record consecutive hat tricks.

He is also the seventh player age 22 or younger to have eight-plus goals in a three-game span in the last 100 years, joining Patrik Laine (2018), Teemu Selanne (1993), Mario Lemieux (1988), Wayne Gretzky (1981 & 1984), Mike Foligno (1980) and Mike Bossy (1978).

Cutter Gauthier stays red hot, completing his second consecutive hat trick with his third goal of the night against Vancouver

The last NHL player to have six+ power play goals in three games was Teemu Selanne of the Ducks, who scored seven from Oct. 27–31, 2008. The only other three players since 1933-34 to do so are Mario Lemieux (1992-93), Dave Andreychuk (1992-93), and Bernie Nicholls (1981-82).

Carlsson the Playmaker

Leo Carlsson is the first Ducks player in club history with 17+ assists through 15 games in a season. His 22 points mark the second time in club history any player has had 22+ in 15 games – the other was also Carlsson last year (25 points).

Carlsson was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week after placing second in the league with 1-7=8, including a League-high seven assists, in three contests.  

Sennecke Dropping Dimes

Sennecke (20 years, 279 days) became the youngest Ducks player to record a four-plus assist game with the prior being Ryan Getzlaf at 20 years, 318 days (March 24, 2006 vs. Nashville) and Corey Perry at 23 years, 168 days (Oct. 31, 2006 vs. Vancouver). His four assists mark his first career four-point/assist outing. He has 3-5=8 points his last five games and five points his last two road contests (1-4=5).

Sennecke earned four primary assists, the fourth player in Ducks history with four primary assists in a game and first since Nikita Nesterenko, Oct. 23, 2025 at Boston (0-4=4). He became one of 15 Ducks players to record four assists in a game. He also became the fourth different Ducks player over the past 10 years (since 2016-17) to record four or more assists in a game.

Cutter Gauthier cashes in on a nice Beckett Sennecke pass on the power play to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead

LaCombe an Assist Machine

Jackson LaCombe earned his 15th and 16th assists, extending his assist streak to a career-high seven games (0-11=11), tying Francois Beauchemin (7 GP in 2005-06) for the second-longest run by a Ducks defenseman behind Scott Niedermayer (8 GP in 2006-07). His assist streak is also tied for the fifth-longest assist streak in franchise history and the longest since Leo Carlsson’s eight-game assist streak last season (5-11=16 from Oct. 23-Nov.9, 2025).

LaCombe recorded his third multi-assist outing of the season and his 22nd career multi-point game (0-2=2) to pass Sami Vatanen for the eighth most by a Ducks defenseman. Cam Fowler leads the list with 74. He has recorded points in 13 of 15 games this season and now ranks tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in assists and tied for seventh in scoring (1-16=17).

All the big plays from Anaheim's 5-4 victory over the Canucks at Rogers Arena

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