A Mighty Remix

Born from a film.
Bred in Orange Country.
Built to flock together.
This week, the NHL unveiled its Hometown Remix uniforms for all 32 clubs, alternate uniforms that celebrate the local culture of each team. For the Anaheim Ducks, the kit is undeniably iconic.
“The Hometown Remix jersey is a celebration of our organization’s roots and the lasting connection we share with Disney and our community,” said Aaron Teats, Anaheim Ducks Club President. “We’re grateful to Fanatics and the NHL for their collaboration in bringing this design to life and re-imagining an iconic look for a new generation of Ducks fans.”
According to Merit Tully, Anaheim Ducks Chief Marketing Officer, the uniform’s ideation was collaborative between the Ducks and Fanatics and took just a matter of months to come to fruition.
“As opposed to a re-brand where you're really looking at a world of possibilities, this one being a short stint, but one that has so much equity in our history, it took shape much more quickly than any of the other jerseys that we've done in the past,” Tully said.
That history is being realized on the ice for the very first time.
The Hometown Remix uniforms invoke the color scheme seen in “The Mighty Ducks” film franchise. The jade green, deep purple, and gold elements reflect what the District 5 Ducks wore back in the 1990s and the iconic Ducks logo sits squarely in the middle of the jersey.