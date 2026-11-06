A Mighty Remix

While the franchise was originally founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993, the Ducks have yet to wear something that directly pays homage to the films and the team’s own roots.

Until now.

“We have the most unique storyline in professional sports in that we were born from a movie,” Tully said. “It felt like a match made in heaven when we saw the concept and thought, you know, this is a great time to do something like this, especially as the [Hometown Remix] program looks back at your history.”

Actress Marguerite Moreau, who starred as Connie Moreau in all three of the Mighty Ducks films, noted how special it is to see something so similar to what she wore on the silver screen now being worn on pro ice.

“Last year, the Ducks wore Coach Bombay's jacket as the ‘Player of the Game’ [honor] in the locker rooms, and that was so special,” Moreau said. “Now it just feels really surreal, the idea that I'm going to see that down on the ice and have kids in the stands that are my age that I was when I shot the movie. It’s a real full circle moment.”

With the positive reactions to the team’s Reverse Retro series, the 30th Anniversary kit from 2023, as well as their full uniform rebrand in 2024, it’s no surprise the team scored another goal with the Hometown Remix line.

The fan reaction has been electric.

When the Hometown Remix uniforms debuted on Nov. 2, the Ducks team store sold the most jerseys in a single day since the club's inaugural jersey was first made available in 1993.

The team also has a wide array of additional merch available on AnaheimTeamStore.com including hats, apparel, and other items in the Hometown Remix theme.

Ducks players – like Jackson LaCombe who called the uniforms “iconic” – were also excited for the new threads.

“I really like it,” goalie Lukas Dostal said. “I think it's one of the best in the league, to be honest, when I went through them. I'm not just saying because I'm playing here, but just in general I really like the colors and I always like them.”