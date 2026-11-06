A Mighty Remix

The Ducks Hometown Remix Jerseys receive rave reviews before making their on-ice debut Sunday 

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By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

Born from a film.

Bred in Orange Country.

Built to flock together.

This week, the NHL unveiled its Hometown Remix uniforms for all 32 clubs, alternate uniforms that celebrate the local culture of each team. For the Anaheim Ducks, the kit is undeniably iconic.
“The Hometown Remix jersey is a celebration of our organization’s roots and the lasting connection we share with Disney and our community,” said Aaron Teats, Anaheim Ducks Club President. “We’re grateful to Fanatics and the NHL for their collaboration in bringing this design to life and re-imagining an iconic look for a new generation of Ducks fans.”

According to Merit Tully, Anaheim Ducks Chief Marketing Officer, the uniform’s ideation was collaborative between the Ducks and Fanatics and took just a matter of months to come to fruition.
“As opposed to a re-brand where you're really looking at a world of possibilities, this one being a short stint, but one that has so much equity in our history, it took shape much more quickly than any of the other jerseys that we've done in the past,” Tully said.

That history is being realized on the ice for the very first time. 

The Hometown Remix uniforms invoke the color scheme seen in “The Mighty Ducks” film franchise. The jade green, deep purple, and gold elements reflect what the District 5 Ducks wore back in the 1990s and the iconic Ducks logo sits squarely in the middle of the jersey.

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While the franchise was originally founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993, the Ducks have yet to wear something that directly pays homage to the films and the team’s own roots.

Until now.

“We have the most unique storyline in professional sports in that we were born from a movie,” Tully said. “It felt like a match made in heaven when we saw the concept and thought, you know, this is a great time to do something like this, especially as the [Hometown Remix] program looks back at your history.”

Actress Marguerite Moreau, who starred as Connie Moreau in all three of the Mighty Ducks films, noted how special it is to see something so similar to what she wore on the silver screen now being worn on pro ice.

“Last year, the Ducks wore Coach Bombay's jacket as the ‘Player of the Game’ [honor] in the locker rooms, and that was so special,” Moreau said. “Now it just feels really surreal, the idea that I'm going to see that down on the ice and have kids in the stands that are my age that I was when I shot the movie. It’s a real full circle moment.”

With the positive reactions to the team’s Reverse Retro series, the 30th Anniversary kit from 2023, as well as their full uniform rebrand in 2024, it’s no surprise the team scored another goal with the Hometown Remix line.

The fan reaction has been electric. 

When the Hometown Remix uniforms debuted on Nov. 2, the Ducks team store sold the most jerseys in a single day since the club's inaugural jersey was first made available in 1993.

The team also has a wide array of additional merch available on AnaheimTeamStore.com including hats, apparel, and other items in the Hometown Remix theme.

Ducks players – like Jackson LaCombe who called the uniforms “iconic” – were also excited for the new threads.

“I really like it,” goalie Lukas Dostal said. “I think it's one of the best in the league, to be honest, when I went through them. I'm not just saying because I'm playing here, but just in general I really like the colors and I always like them.”

As the Ducks look to build on their playoff performance of last season, the team also aims to remain cutting edge both on and off the ice, with the Hometown Remix launch a reflection of the organization’s commitment to innovation.

“We believe from a hockey operations standpoint, the players and winning games are what's most important in our business, and we have a small part to play in that,” Tully said. 

“If we can be a bit of a small inspiration to what the team can do on the ice, that’s fantastic. And even more important, if we can help make our fans feel pride in being a Ducks fan because not only are we great on the ice, but we're doing some really neat, culturally relevant things in the community, all the better.”

The Ducks will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms during the following 10 regular season home games in 2026-27:

  • Sunday, Nov. 8 – Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. (uniform debut)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 27 – Los Angeles Kings, 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 – Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 8 – Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 12 – New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, March 5 – Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 18 – Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Introducing the Ducks Hometown Remix jersey for the 2026-27 season

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