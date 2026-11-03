PREVIEW: Ducks Head to Vancouver for Rematch with Canucks

The Ducks (6-7-1) hit the road for a three-game tour of Canada that begins with the Canucks (3-12-1).

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video.

After going down 3-0 in the first period on Sunday, Anaheim rallied to score six unanswered goals for a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Cutter Gauthier accounted for three of the team’s goals, good for the second hat trick of his career, while Leo Carlsson recorded his second-straight three-assist game.

Four of the team’s six goals came on the power play, something head coach Joel Quenneville lauded from an execution standpoint.

“Our power play was lethal,” Quenneville said. “There were a lot of good things about it. We had some fortunate goals. At the same time, the puck movement on our power play put us in the right spot.”

As for tonight’s matchup, the Ducks and Canucks last met one week ago with Vancouver rallying from a 5-2 deficit for a 6-5 win in overtime.

When asked about the game, Quenneville didn’t mince words.

“It's still haunting me,” he said. “I know it was a tough loss in a lot of ways. Last year they had our number and we wanted to get off that side. We were in a perfect spot and we've got to find a way to close that one out. Certain teams play well against you. I think we've got to overcome our last spot in that last game and play a solid 60 minutes.”

Yesterday, the team placed A.J. Greer on Injured Reserve yesterday with an upper-body injury, and in a corresponding move, recalled left wing Nico Myatovic from the San Diego Gulls.

Through the 11 games he played at the time of his recall, the 2023 second-round pick co-led the Gulls in goals (5) and tied for third in points (8).

Myatovic, a BC native, will make his debut in his home province and said it’s a pretty perfect spot to be welcomed to the NHL as he becomes the fifth Duck to make his pro debut this season.

“It's crazy it worked out that way that it happened in Vancouver,” Myatovic said. “Like my mom always joked that it would just be picture perfect if I ended up in Vancouver. And here we are. So yeah, I got tons of family, tons of friends coming down for the game. So it'll be exciting.”

This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season, they’ll next meet on Dec. 16 in Anaheim.