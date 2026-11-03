Carlsson Named NHL's Third Star for the Week Ending November 1

From the NHL:

Ducks center Leo Carlsson, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 1.

THIRD STAR – LEO CARLSSON, C, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Carlsson placed second in the NHL with 1-7—8, including a League-high seven assists, in three contests to guide the Ducks (6-7-1, 13 points) to a 1-1-1 week. He notched 1-1—2 in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks Oct. 27. Carlsson then posted three assists/points in each of his next two games (a first in his NHL career), a 7-6 defeat versus the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 29 and a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 1. The 21-year-old Carlsson, who has recorded multiple points in each of his last four appearances dating to Oct. 24 (2-8—10), leads Anaheim and sits 11th in the entire League with 4‑17—21 through 14 total games this season. His 17 assists rank third in the NHL, behind only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (30) and Evan Bouchard (18).

FIRST STAR – TAGE THOMPSON, C, BUFFALO SABRES

Thompson led the NHL with 5-3—8 in three games to propel the Sabres (7-4-3, 17 points) to a perfect road trip through California as they improved to 4-1-3 as visitors this season. He assisted on the insurance goal in a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 27. Thompson then registered his 10th career hat trick (and third career natural hat trick) as well as his fourth career five-point performance with 3-2—5 in a 7-6 victory against the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 29. He added two more goals, capped by his 26th career game-winner, in a 3-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 31. The 29-year-old Thompson shares sixth place in the NHL with 10 goals and paces Buffalo with 17 points through 14 total contests this season (10-7—17). His 223 goals since being acquired by the Sabres (on July 1, 2018) rank ninth in franchise history, one ahead of Rene Robert (222) and one behind Miroslav Satan (224), while his 10 Buffalo hat tricks only are topped by Rick Martin (21) and Gilbert Perreault (18).

SECOND STAR – TRISTAN JARRY, G, EDMONTON OILERS

Jarry went 2-0-1 in three appearances, finishing the week with back-to-back shutouts to compile a 0.97 goals-against average and .957 save percentage as the Oilers (11-2-2, 24 points) moved into first place in the Western Conference. He made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 26. Jarry then earned consecutive shutouts for the third time in his career (and first time since Nov. 18-20, 2021 w/ PIT), denying 24 shots in a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames Oct. 28 and 18 shots in a 4-0 triumph versus the New York Islanders Oct. 31. The 31-year-old Jarry has helped Edmonton collect points in six of his seven total starts this season, going 4-1-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and two shutouts.