PREVIEW: Ducks Debut Hometown Remix Unis as They Take on Penguins

The Ducks (9-7-1) return to Honda Center for a four-game homestand that begins with the Penguins (6-9-2).

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video.

This game marks the debut of Anaheim’s Hometown Remix uniforms which pay homage to “The Mighty Ducks” films and the team’s roots.

To celebrate, the game will feature special guests from the original ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise, including cast members Matt Doherty (Lester Averman), Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau) and Justin Wong (Ken Wu), along with Steve Brill, who wrote ‘The Mighty Ducks’ trilogy, and producer Jordan Kerner.

Members of The Offspring will also be in attendance for the occasion as their remixed goal song will make its in-arena debut.

The team will wear the new unis off the heels of their fourth-straight win, which came over Calgary in a 5-3 decision on Friday. After being down 3-1 in the first period, the Ducks rallied to score four unanswered goals and became the first team since 1991-92 to score five or more goals in seven-straight games.

The win also earned some Ducks players individual accolades. Cutter Gauthier, who scored the go-ahead goal with 94 seconds left in regulation, became the first Ducks player to score nine goals in four games.

“I’m not really surprised,” Leo Carlsson said of Gauthier’s recent scoring surge. “He’s just a goal-scoring machine. Every time he gets those opportunities, he’s just going to score. It’s nice to have him on our team, for sure.”

Jackson LaCombe also set a franchise record for a defenseman with a nine-game assist streak and Leo Carlsson became the youngest player in team history to nab 100 assists.

“We've been way better in our games,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Tonight (was) comparable to last night, where our third period was our best. Seemed like we gained a lot of momentum. We had an awful start. Give them credit, and then we chipped away as the game went along.”

After dropping their previous four games, the Penguins got back in the win column and ended their skid with a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

Tommy Novak and Sidney Crosby each had two goals in the win, while Crosby’s scores moved him in sole possession of sixth all-time in scoring in NHL history.

This is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. The Ducks will next face the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Jan. 21, 2027.