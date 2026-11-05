PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Carry Momentum Into Road Trip Matchup Against Oilers

The Ducks (7-7-1) continue their tour of Canada as they head to Rogers Place to face the Oilers (11-2-3) for the second time this season.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video.

Anaheim got its second consecutive win on Tuesday with a 5-4 victory over Vancouver. For the first time in franchise history, the Ducks recorded five-plus goals in five-straight games.

The team is also scoring power play goals at a record clip, going 10-of-12 in their last three games. This makes the Ducks the only team in NHL history to score 10 or more power-play goals with a conversion rate above 80% over a three-game span since power play totals began being tracked.

Cutter Gauthier, who scored three of the team’s five goals, became the first player in Ducks history to have a hat trick in back-to-back games.

“Kind of surprised some of those other legends before me haven’t done that with how good they were, and obviously a really special moment, but really happy we got the two wins and we can keep this thing going,” Gauthier said.

Additionally, Lauren Brossoit earned his second consecutive win, becoming the second Ducks goalie in the last decade to win their first two games.

While Edmonton has won three out of their last four, their most recent loss came in shootouts to the Devils on Tuesday.

The Oilers currently sit in first in the Pacific Division and much of the team’s dominance comes from the performance of Connor McDavid, who has more points (40) and assists (31) than anyone in the NHL.

Joel Quenneville detailed the keys to keeping McDavid in check as the head coach said No. 97 has taken his game to “new heights” he didn’t know were possible.

“The speed is just when he just picks up that puck, he gets a half a stride on you and it's like a mile,” Quenneville said. “You’ve got to be way ahead of him just to at least try to influence him before he gets into that next gear.”

Leon Draisaitl (29) and Evan Bouchard (28) are second and third respectively in assists in the league at the moment.

“They've obviously got some firepower for sure, and they're fast,” Jeff Malott said. “They get up and down the sheet and they want to make you pay. So yeah, got to be tight, got to be supporting each other and kind of all over the sheet.”

Quenneville cited no lineup changes for his team tonight, which means Brossoit is expected to start in-net for his third-straight game.