Ducks Assign Jensen to San Diego

In addition, defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has been activated off Injured Reserve

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The Ducks announced today they have assigned defenseman Nick Jensen to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has been activated off Injured Reserve.

Jensen, 36 (9/21/90), appeared in three games with Anaheim to begin the season, earning 1-1=2 points while averaging 15:20 time on ice per game. The 6-0, 201-pound defenseman has appeared in 697 career NHL games with Anaheim (2026-27), Detroit (2016-18), Washington (2018-24) and Ottawa (2024-26), collecting 27-147=174 points with a +33 rating and 166 penalty minutes (PIM).

Originally selected by Detroit in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Jensen recorded 4-13=17 points with 22 PIM in 17:01 time on ice per game in 61 games with Ottawa in 2025-26. A native of Rogers, Minn., Jensen set single-season NHL career highs in points (5-24=29), goals and assists in 2022-23 while he posted a personal best +32 rating in 2021-22 with the Capitals.

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