Ducks Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey for 2026-27 Season

Inspired by the club’s iconic roots, Anaheim’s Hometown Remix Jerseys will debut Sunday, Nov. 8 at Honda Center

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The  Ducks have unveiled their Hometown Remix Jersey for the 2026-27 season in partnership with the NHL and Fanatics.

Part of a league-wide initiative featuring all 32 NHL clubs, the Hometown Remix collection celebrates the fans, communities and local cultures that make each team unique. The Ducks will debut their new uniforms at Honda Center on Sunday, Nov. 8 when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5 p.m.

The Hometown Remix Jersey is available for pre-order beginning today, Nov. 2, at the Anaheim Ducks Team Store online (7 a.m. PT) and at the Anaheim Ducks Team Store at ARTIC (10 a.m. PT). Jerseys and limited-edition merchandise will also be available for purchase beginning Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Anaheim Ducks Team Store and merchandise kiosks throughout Honda Center.

Paying tribute to the club’s one-of-a-kind roots, the Ducks’ Hometown Remix kit brings the beloved look to life with a bold, modern edge. Anchored in vibrant jade green, deep purple and gold, the full matching uniform captures the unmistakable spirit of the original Ducks through classic color blocking, bold striping and coordinating purple pants, socks, helmets and gloves. At the center of the jade green jersey, the iconic Ducks mask returns in a refreshed design, framed by a bold gold base that pays tribute to the original look while introducing an updated mark for a new generation of fans.

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Hometown Remix Jersey 2026-27

“The Hometown Remix jersey is a celebration of our organization’s roots and the lasting connection we share with Disney and our community,” said Aaron Teats, Anaheim Ducks Club President. “We’re grateful to Fanatics and the NHL for their collaboration in bringing this design to life and reimagining an iconic look for a new generation of Ducks fans. We’re also proud to celebrate our longstanding partnership with Disneyland Resort and grateful to Western National Property Management for working collaboratively with us to thoughtfully adapt its logo to complement the jersey’s design. Together, these partnerships reflect the history, creativity and community spirit that make the Anaheim Ducks so special.”

Originally founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993, the Anaheim Ducks were originally known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a name which was inspired by the 1992 Disney film, ‘The Mighty Ducks.’ The name remained the same until the 2006-07 season when the club officially became known as the Anaheim Ducks.

Introducing the Ducks Hometown Remix jersey for the 2026-27 season

The Disneyland Resort logo will be featured on player helmets during all Ducks home and road regular-season games, Stanley Cup Playoff contests, all club practices and games in which the team dons its Hometown Remix uniforms. Disneyland Resort has been a proud sponsor of the Ducks for almost a decade. The Ducks and Disneyland Resort have celebrated their longstanding relationship through memorable experiences at Honda Center and the annual fan-favorite Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park.

The Hometown Remix Jersey will also feature the logo of Western National Property Management, an official Anaheim Ducks partner and the team’s home jersey patch partner. The Western National Property Management patch will appear on the upper-right chest of the jersey for all 10 regular-season home games during which the team wears the Hometown Remix uniforms. The Ducks and Western National Property Management collaborated on the patch design to complement the jersey’s color palette and overall aesthetic.

Adding to the celebration, the Ducks partnered with The Offspring, the world-renowned band hailing from Orange County, to remix the team's goal song in honor of the Hometown Remix collection. The song and accompanying music video premiered on the band’s YouTube channel on Friday, Oct. 30 and will make its in-arena debut at Honda Center on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The uniform debut will feature special guests from the original ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise, including cast members Matt Doherty (Lester Averman), Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau) and Justin Wong (Ken Wu), along with Steve Brill, who wrote ‘The Mighty Ducks’ trilogy, and producer Jordan Kerner. Members of The Offspring will also be in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

The Hometown Remix marks the 11th alternate uniform in club history and first to debut since 2023-24 when the club celebrated its 30th anniversary. The original Third Jersey began with a cartoon Duck breaking through a sheet of ice in 1995-96. The next iteration of a Third Jersey from 1997-2000 saw a white home jersey sporting the Mighty Ducks crest accompanied by jade, plum and silver stripes covering the sleeves and shoulders. The 1997-98 season also introduced a "fourth" sweater of the same striping style but with a green sweater base through the 1999-00 campaign.

The club moved to a more classic approach with its next sweater, using black with dark plum, silver and white accenting as its color palate for the alternate jersey with an "Anaheim" script across the chest worn during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons. The club debuted its sixth third jersey in 2010-11, the introduction of the webbed “D” logo from 2010-14, with the jersey later becoming the primary home jersey from 2014-24. The seventh alternate jersey made its initial appearance on Oct. 16, 2015 and featured the original Mighty Ducks logo set on an orange jersey accented with gold, black and white trim.

The jersey was reintroduced on Oct. 5, 2019 through 2022-23 following appearances from 2015-17. Anaheim’s third jersey in 2018-19 (25th anniversary season) featured the original Mighty Ducks crest with eggplant and jade striping from the Ducks iconic look of the team’s inaugural 1993-94 season. In 2020-21, the club wore its first of two alternate jersey made its debut as part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro collection while the program culminated with the Reverse Retro 2.0 in 2022-23 that featured a throwback of the Mighty Ducks’ original jersey in the club’s current colorway. The Ducks debuted a one-off jersey for its Stadium Series game Jan. 25, 2014, the club’s first jersey with orange as the primary color.

The Ducks will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms during the following 10 regular-season home games in 2026-27:

  • Sunday, Nov. 8 – Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. (Uniform debut)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 27 – Los Angeles Kings, 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 – Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 8 – Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 12 – New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, March 5 – Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 18 – Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m.

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