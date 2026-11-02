Ducks Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey for 2026-27 Season

The Disneyland Resort logo will be featured on player helmets during all Ducks home and road regular-season games, Stanley Cup Playoff contests, all club practices and games in which the team dons its Hometown Remix uniforms. Disneyland Resort has been a proud sponsor of the Ducks for almost a decade. The Ducks and Disneyland Resort have celebrated their longstanding relationship through memorable experiences at Honda Center and the annual fan-favorite Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park.

The Hometown Remix Jersey will also feature the logo of Western National Property Management, an official Anaheim Ducks partner and the team’s home jersey patch partner. The Western National Property Management patch will appear on the upper-right chest of the jersey for all 10 regular-season home games during which the team wears the Hometown Remix uniforms. The Ducks and Western National Property Management collaborated on the patch design to complement the jersey’s color palette and overall aesthetic.

Adding to the celebration, the Ducks partnered with The Offspring, the world-renowned band hailing from Orange County, to remix the team's goal song in honor of the Hometown Remix collection. The song and accompanying music video premiered on the band’s YouTube channel on Friday, Oct. 30 and will make its in-arena debut at Honda Center on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The uniform debut will feature special guests from the original ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise, including cast members Matt Doherty (Lester Averman), Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau) and Justin Wong (Ken Wu), along with Steve Brill, who wrote ‘The Mighty Ducks’ trilogy, and producer Jordan Kerner. Members of The Offspring will also be in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

The Hometown Remix marks the 11th alternate uniform in club history and first to debut since 2023-24 when the club celebrated its 30th anniversary. The original Third Jersey began with a cartoon Duck breaking through a sheet of ice in 1995-96. The next iteration of a Third Jersey from 1997-2000 saw a white home jersey sporting the Mighty Ducks crest accompanied by jade, plum and silver stripes covering the sleeves and shoulders. The 1997-98 season also introduced a "fourth" sweater of the same striping style but with a green sweater base through the 1999-00 campaign.

The club moved to a more classic approach with its next sweater, using black with dark plum, silver and white accenting as its color palate for the alternate jersey with an "Anaheim" script across the chest worn during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons. The club debuted its sixth third jersey in 2010-11, the introduction of the webbed “D” logo from 2010-14, with the jersey later becoming the primary home jersey from 2014-24. The seventh alternate jersey made its initial appearance on Oct. 16, 2015 and featured the original Mighty Ducks logo set on an orange jersey accented with gold, black and white trim.

The jersey was reintroduced on Oct. 5, 2019 through 2022-23 following appearances from 2015-17. Anaheim’s third jersey in 2018-19 (25th anniversary season) featured the original Mighty Ducks crest with eggplant and jade striping from the Ducks iconic look of the team’s inaugural 1993-94 season. In 2020-21, the club wore its first of two alternate jersey made its debut as part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro collection while the program culminated with the Reverse Retro 2.0 in 2022-23 that featured a throwback of the Mighty Ducks’ original jersey in the club’s current colorway. The Ducks debuted a one-off jersey for its Stadium Series game Jan. 25, 2014, the club’s first jersey with orange as the primary color.

The Ducks will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms during the following 10 regular-season home games in 2026-27: