Gauthier's Second Straight Hat Trick Powers Ducks Past Canucks, 5-4

Gauthier, who became the first player in Ducks history with back-to-back hat tricks, has eight goals the past three games after going nine games without scoring.

Beckett Sennecke had a career-high four assists, and Mikael Granlund had a goal and two assists for the Ducks (7-7-1), who have points in four of five games (3-1-1). Laurent Brossoit made 19 saves in his second straight start since being called up from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the third period for the Canucks (3-13-1), whose only win in 14 games (1-12-1) came in overtime after a four-goal third period comeback against the Ducks on Oct. 27. Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves.

Anaheim scored seven power-play goals on nine chances their previous two games and wasted little time extending that streak. The Ducks power play went 3-for-3 in Vancouver and has 10 goals on 12 chances in their past three games.

Granlund scored on the first power-play shot at 4:04 of the first period, one-timing a Sennecke pass between Lankinen’s pads from the low left hash mark to make it 1-0.

Vancouver tied it 1-1 on a power play at 6:04 after Marco Rossi corralled a bouncing puck in the left slot and passed cross ice to Liam Ohgren, who had an open net after Vancouver forward Paul Cotter was knocked into Brossoit on the other side.

Gauthier's one-timer from the left face-off dot off a Sennecke pass from the goal line went far side past the glove of Lankinen to make it 2-1 at 17:07 for another power-play goal.

Leo Carlsson made it 3-1 at 2:58 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush and putting a wrist shot over Lankinen’s glove.

Linus Karlsson pulled the Canucks to 3-2 at 8:17. After Drew O'Connor won a race to a loose puck in the corner and chipped it to Karlsson all alone in front, he cut across the crease on his forehand around Brossoit before lifting a wrist shot past the goalie’s fully extended glove.

Gauthier made it 4-2 with his second power-play goal at 18:25, one-timing another Sennecke pass over Lankinen’s glove. Six of Gauthier's eight goals have come on the Anaheim power play, and he holds the NHL lead with eight power-play goals this season.

Gauthier finished a rush pass from Sennecke with an against-the-grain, catch-and-release wrist shot from the slot that caught Lankinen moving right and went past his glove-side shoulder to make it 5-2 at 4:11 of the third period.

DeBrusk pulled the Canucks to 5-3 at 5:30 with a power-play goal on the backhand in tight between Brossoit’s pads after a turnover in the zone created a 2-on-1. He scored again at 9:34 to make it 5-4 when Jamie Oleksiak’s point shot bounced off him in front of the net and fluttered over a screened Brossoit.