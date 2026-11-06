PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Keep 'Rolling Hot' as Road Trip Concludes in Calgary

Anaheim looks for its fourth straight win as the Ducks wrap up their Canadian road trip against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (5 p.m. PT on Prime Video)

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By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (8-7-1) conclude their road trip and the second game of a back-to-back with a match against the Flames (7-8-1). 

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video. 

Anaheim kept things in the win column on Thursday for the third-straight game with a 5-4 victory over Edmonton and kept notching more milestones in the process. 

The Ducks have now scored five-plus goals in six-straight games making them the second team since the 1993-94 season to reach that benchmark (Toronto, 2022). 

Cutter Gauthier’s goal was good for his ninth in a four-game span. He’s the first player in Ducks history to accomplish that feat and the first player in the NHL to do so since Auston Matthews in 2024.  

Pavel Mintyukov netted two goals on the night. Beckett Sennecke also had two goals and an assist in the win marking his second consecutive multi-pont outing (2-5=7). He passed Mason McTavish for the second-most points by a Ducks player before the age of 21 (79). 

“We’re rolling hot right now,” Sennecke said. “I think we all feel good and we’re confident in our group now, so it’s nice to kind of feel that way after the start we had.” 

Laurent Brossoit, who started in-net, won his third consecutive game for the club and became the first Ducks goalie to win his first three starts since Petr Mrazek (2025-26). 

Calgary is 1-1-1 in its last three games, most recently falling to the Kraken in OT on Wednesday. An interesting matchup tonight will be how these teams fare on the power play as the Flames have the fourth-ranked power play unit while the Ducks are second in the league with the man-advantage. 

This is the third of four meetings between these teams this season as the Ducks and Flames have split the series thus far. They’ll meet for a final team this regular season on Nov. 15 in Anaheim. 

Tonight’s game marks the last visit the Ducks will make to the Saddledome before the Flames move into their new arena, Scotia Place, next season. The Flames will debut their Saddledome-inspired Hometown Remix uniforms tonight against the Ducks. 

Anaheim will debut its own on Sunday, when the team returns home to Honda Center.

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