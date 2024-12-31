Preview: Ducks Ring in New Year Tonight vs. Devils

"We talked about timely scoring and we got it," Strome said. "I think there were really good contributions up and down the lineup. We had the defense pitching offensively and [Mason McTavish’s] line was great. I thought the penalty kill was great. I thought at times our power play looked a little bit more threatening.

"We just got the timely scoring. Some great plays at great times. I think the key thing for us is that every time we seem to play these good teams lately, I think last year we would’ve probably lost that game 5-0 or something like that. It feels like this year we are going toe-to-toe with these teams whether it is Colorado, Winnipeg, or now these guys. I know it is only December, but I think it is a really good sign that we are playing them straight up and down and competing."

While Strome delivered the decisive goal with just over two minutes to play, the McTavish, Fabbri and Cutter Gauthier line was again the focal point of the Anaheim attack - continuing a strong initial stretch from the newly united trio.

"McTavish and that line have been driving our team since the Montreal game when they got put together," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Strome's line was driving the team...And they have a different dynamic because they were out there against McDavid [on Sunday] and they've been a hybrid checking line that generates offense, but McTavish's line has been playing really well. Mac-T, I thought, was dominant at times. He was dominant on the faceoff dot. When a centerman is going like that, it's easy for the wings to mirror that speed and that tenacity."