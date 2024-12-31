Preview: Ducks Ring in New Year Tonight vs. Devils

Anaheim could welcome John Gibson back to the lineup Tuesday after the veteran goaltender missed both of the weekend's game due to an illness. The Ducks reassigned goaltender Calle Clang to the San Diego Gulls yesterday.
Meanwhile the visitor tonight comes with the best record in the Eastern Conference, a Devils team with points in seven of their last ten games and a 12-6-0 road mark. New Jersey split a home-and-home set with Carolina over the weekend, claiming a 4-2 victory on home ice before falling 5-2 in Raleigh the following night.
“There were just moments in the third period we did not manage well at all,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com's Wes Crosby on Saturday. “We’ve got the lead on the road, we’re in a great spot. We give it right back to them right away. It’s little things like that.”
New Jersey claimed a 6-2 victory in the season's first meeting between the teams, back in October at Prudential Center, behind a four-goal second period.
"We didn't stop the cycle game and were porous through the neutral zone," Cronin said that night. "That's a fast team. They get it wheeling and they attack the zone. If you don't stop it, it's going to be a long night."
New Jersey (24-12-3, 51 points) leads the Metropolitan Division.